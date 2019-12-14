Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 80, Woodcrest Christian 36
Alex Schloeman scored 18 points to lead the Knights to a league victory Tuesday.
Glendora Tournament
Chino and Don Lugo high scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 14): Walnut 54, Chino 35; Bishop Amat 73, Don Lugo 66; Sunny Hills 58, Chino 51.
Coyote Classic, Buena Park
Ayala High scores from the tournament, which concluded last Saturday: Marina 86, Ayala 65; Orange Lutheran 65, Ayala 41; Montclair 64, Ayala 55; Compton 72, Ayala 43.
San Dimas Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament: Chino Hills 57, San Dimas 52; Chino Hills 68, Alta Loma 29; Chino Hills 74, South Hills 46; Brea Olinda 69, Chino Hills 65.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 67, Woodcrest Christian 37
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs and Madeline Martinez scored 21 points each Tuesday to lead the Knights past Woodcrest Christian.
Arroyo Tournament
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament, which concludes today (Dec. 14): Ayala 68, Upland 42; Ayala 72, Temple City 30.
Boys soccer
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 3, Woodcrest Christian 2
Ontario Christian rallied from a 2-1 deficit with two second-half goals in its win Tuesday over the Royals.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 2, Roosevelt 0
The Huskies’ shutout over Roosevelt Tuesday improved the team’s record to 1-0-1.
Don Lugo 1, Walnut 1
Don Lugo’s record went to 1-2-1 with Tuesday’s tie with the Mustangs.
Chino 4, Covina 0
Chino’s Nathan Barton, Adrian-Antonio Lopez, Francisco Tobar-Meza and Anthony Reyes-Greendale each scored a goal for Chino in Wedneday’s victory.
Chino 1, Etiwanda 1
Chino’s Martin Arellano scored on an assist from Francisco Tobar-Meza in the Cowboys’ tie with the Eagles last Saturday.
Girls soccer
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 2, Woodcrest Christian 1
Ontario Christian improved to 2-1 overall, 1-0 in league with Tuesday’s win.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 6, Diamond Ranch 0
The Huskies open the season with a six-goal shut out of the Panthers Tuesday.
Don Lugo 3, Garey 0
Don Lugo went to 3-0 with Tuesday’s shut out win over Garey.
Chino 1, Baldwin Park 0
Chino improved to 2-1-2 with Monday’s shut out victory over Baldwin Park.
