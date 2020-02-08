Girls basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 43, Montclair 35
Krystle Medrano finished with 17 points and Reanne Reola and Yasmine Lara had 11 points apiece in Don Lugo’s win Jan. 31 at Montclair.
Chino 61, Chaffey 42
Chino freshman Kimberly Day scored 11 points in the Cowgirls’ win Jan. 31 over Chaffey. Eleven different players scored at least two points for Chino (7-1 in league).
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 81, Loma Linda Academy 29
The Knights finished the Ambassador League season at 14-0 with Thursday’s 52-point win over Loma Linda Academy.
Ontario Christian 58, Aquinas 46
Freshman Chloe Briggs scored 45 points and had nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Knights past the Falcons Tuesday to improved to 24-2 overall, 13-0 in league.
Ontario Christian 74, Western Christian 44
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored a game-high 38 points and Taryn Mouw added 16 points Jan. 31 in the Knights’ win over the Fighting Lancers. The Knights led 22-5 after one quarter and 34-15 at halftime.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 54, Upland 45
Chino Hills improved its league record to 5-4 with Tuesday’s win over the Highlanders (9-16, 3-6).
Chino Hills 39, Los Osos 33
Chino Hills High’s Halle Sii scored 20 points and Ashley Collins scored six points and pulled down 11 rebounds Jan. 31 in the Huskies’ six-point victory over the Grizzlies.
Palomares League
Bonita 54, Ayala 22
Bonita remained tied with Glendora for the league lead at 8-1 with Tuesday’s 32-point win over Ayala (11-16 overall, 4-5 in league).
Ayala 82, Colony 64
The Bulldogs outscored Colony 50-36 in the second half to earn a league win Jan. 30 against Colony.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 51, Colony 32.
Glendora Shootout
Ontario Christian 76, Chino 69 (OT)
Ontario Christian’s Maddy Martinez scored a game-high 32 points, including 10 3-pointers, and Chloe Briggs had 31 points and 19 rebounds last Saturday in the Knights’ win over Chino. Chino’s Kimberly Day scored a team-high 14 points, Emma Seifert added 13 points, Kylie Bergiadis had 12 points and Hanah Hinojoza finished with 11 points for the Cowgirls.
La Salle 50, Ayala 44
La Salle outscored Ayala 12-10 in the first quarter, 13-11 in the second quarter, 13-12 in the third quarter and 12-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out a six-point win over Ayala last Saturday at the Glendora Shootout at Glendora High School.
Burroughs 52, Don Lugo 35
Don Lugo senior Krystle Medrano hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Jailah Lee added 10 points and seven rebounds in the Conquistadores’ loss to Burroughs at the Glendora Shootout.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 68, Chino 58 (OT)
Don Lugo outscored Chino 17-7 in overtime Tuesday to pull out a league win at the Chino High gym.
Montclair 69, Don Lugo 58
Don Lugo’s Reece Brown scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Andrew Palacios added 14 points in the Conquistadores’ Jan. 31 loss to Montclair.
Chaffey 59, Chino 21
Chino fell to 3-5 with its Jan. 31 loss to the Tigers (12-12, 2-6).
Palomares League
Bonita 62, Ayala 39
Bonita led the Bulldogs 26-2 after one quarter and went onto to a 23-point win Tuesday.
Frosh score: Ayala 64, Bonita 44.
Colony 88, Ayala 56
Colony improved to 6-2 in league with a win Jan. 31 over Ayala.
Junior varsity score: Colony 56, Ayala 25.
Baseline League
Upland 57, Chino Hills 49
Chino Hills fell to 2-7 in league play after Tuesday’s loss to Upland (15-11, 2-7).
Frosh score: Upland 49, Chino Hills 46.
Los Osos 41, Chino Hills 35
The Huskies were held to eight first-half points and outscored the Grizzlies 28-17 in the second half but fell short Jan. 31 in its league game played at the Chino Hills High gym.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 57, Aquinas 55
Ontario Christian outscored Aquinas 18-14 in the fourth quarter Tuesday to earn a league win over the Falcons. Lee Bruinsma scored 22 points and 10 of 13 shooting and Nolan Jorgenson and Ryan Freymond scored 10 points apiece for Ontario Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 58, Aquinas 51.
Ontario Christian 68, Western Christian 50
Lee Bruinsma scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds. Ryan Freymond chipped in with 14 points and Ricky Freymond scored eight points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Ontario Christian past Western Christian on Jan. 31.
Boys soccer
Ayala 1, Bonita 0
The Bulldogs broke a scoreless tie with an overtime free kick goal by Alex Anido Jan. 31 to shutout the Bearcats in league play.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 2, Bonita 1.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 2, Upland 1
Chino Hills improved to 8-4-4 overall, 4-3-2 in league, following Tuesday’s victory against the Highlanders (3-13-3, 0-8-1).
Junior varsity score: Upland 1, Chino Hills 0.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Montclair 2
Chino erased a 2-0 halftime deficit with goals by Martin Arellanos and Andrew Diaz Thursday in their tie against Montclair. Montclair won the league title with a 7-1-2 record and Chino finished second at 6-1-3.
Chino 2, Don Lugo 2
Chino’s Pedro Estrada and Nathan Barton each had a goal and Adrian-Antonio Lopez recorded two assists in the Cowboys’ tie with Don Lugo Tuesday.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 3, Aquinas 3
Ontario Christian’s Evan Sadler scored two goals in the first half and recorded the hat trick with his third goal of the game in the second half Tuesday as the Knights and Falcons tied in league play.
Junior varsity score: Aquinas 3, Ontario Christian 1.
Ontario Christian 2, Western Christian 0
Evan Sadler and had a goal and an assist and Micah Beldon scored a goal Jan. 31 in the Knights’ shutout win over Western Christian.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 3, Chino 2
Don Lugo led 2-0 at halftime in Tuesday’s win over Chino.
Palomares League
Alta Loma 3, Ayala 2 (OT)
Alta Loma improved to 15-5-4 overall, 7-2-1 in league with Tuesday’s overtime win over Ayala (5-11-3, 3-4-1).
Junior varsity score: Alta Loma 6, Ayala 1.
Baseline League
Upland 2, Chino Hills 0
Upland (21-0 overall, 9-0 in league) had a goal in each half Tuesday in its shutout victory at the Chino Hills High stadium. With the loss, Chino Hills fell to 7-6-2 overall, 3-5-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 0, Upland 0.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 3, Aquinas 1
Ontario Christian improved its overall record to 12-7 and its league record to 10-3 with Tuesday’s win against Aquinas (10-8-3, 6-5-2).
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 17, Chino 2
Don Lugo led 8-1 after one quarter and 11-1 at halftime in Tuesday’s win over Chino.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 13, Chino 11.
