Football
Aug. 30 schedule
(games played Friday after Champion press time)
Chino (0-1) at Indian Springs (1-0); Diamond Ranch (0-1) at Chino Hills (0-1); South Hills (1-0) at Don Lugo (0-1); Temescal Canyon (1-0) at Ontario Christian (1-0). Ayala, bye week.
Aug. 23 results
Colton 27, Chino 7
The Cowboys committed four turnovers in their season opening loss to Colton at Colton High stadium.
Junior varsity score: Colton 32, Chino 0.
Alta Loma 14, Don Lugo 6
Don Lugo’s JoJo Galindo ran back an interception for a touchdown, but the Conquistadores fell short to Alta Loma in its season opener.
Alta Loma’s Joseph Estrada rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and Brayden Lynch ran for 63 yards and a score for the Braves.
Junior varsity score: Alta Loma 20, Don Lugo 0.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 16, Alta Loma 7.
Ontario Christian 23, Portola 21
Ontario Christian High’s Max Watkins rushed for three touchdowns in the Knights’ season-opening victory over Portola.
Girls volleyball
Azusa Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Western Christian defeats Ayala 25-21, 25-18; Ayala defeats Webb 25-11, 25-11; Ayala defeats Woodcrest Christian 16-25, 25-20, 15-11.
The Bulldogs finished third at last weekend’s Azusa High tournament. Ayala’s Brooke Bishop was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Nonleague
Don Lugo defeats Gladstone 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
The Conquistadores improved to 4-1 this season after Thursday’s five-set victory at Gladstone High in Covina.
Ontario Christian defeats Norco 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, 25-8
Payton Tazelaar had 17 kills, Jenna Holmes finished with 13 kills and Selena Balderas recorded 18 digs in the Knights’ win Thursday over Norco.
Ayala defeats Duarte 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
Ayala’s Rian Hobbs led the Bulldogs with seven kills and Brooke Bishop, Giselle Gatewood and Savannah Medrano had six kills apiece in the Bulldogs’ straight-sets victory Wednesday over the Falcons.
Savannah Van Velduizen recorded 30 assists and Mikayla Richardson had three kills for Ayala (4-2).
Ayala defeats Bishop Amat 25-14, 27-25, 25-17
Brooke Bishop finished with 12 kills and Giselle Gatewood had 10 kills to lead Ayala past Bishop Amat in straight sets Tuesday.
Rian Hobbs and Savannah Medrano each had six kills and Savannah Van Velduizen had 23 assists for the Bulldogs.
Ontario Christian defeats Santiago 25-20. 25-16, 25-14
Jenna Holmes had a game-high nine kills, Payton Tazelaar recorded five kills and Selena Balderas finished with 22 digs Tuesday night in the Knights’ (4-0) win over the Sharks.
Bella Mouzakis had eight kills and Jayla Shanks finished with seven kills for Santiago, which fell to 0-3.
Troy defeats Chino 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
The Cowgirls lost their season-opening game Tuesday night in straight sets to Troy High of Fullerton.
Ontario Christian defeats Xavier Prep 25-21, 25-8, 25-18
Ontario Christian’s Payton Tazelaar finished with 14 kills, Jenna Holmes had five kills and two aces and Giselle Vogel recorded four kills and 16 assists in the Knights’ win Monday.
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Los Osos 12, Ayala 6
Ayala junior Katelyn Vu won three singles matches Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ loss to the Grizzlies.
Girls golf
Nonleague
Chino Hills 209, Ayala 211
The Huskies pulled out a two-stroke win Tuesday over the Bulldogs at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
