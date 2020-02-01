Girls basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 66, Ontario 20
Jailah Lee scored 18 points, Krystle Medrano added 16 points and Yasmine Lara had 12 points in Don Lugo’s 46-point win Tuesday over Ontario. Reanne Reola and Fiona Baracael scored seven points each and Makayla De Rego scored six points for Don Lugo (16-8 overall, 7-0 in league).
Chino 52, Diamond Bar 39
Chino High’s Kylie Bergiadis scored 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting and Valeia Payne added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks Tuesday to lead the Cowgirls past the Brahmas.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 48, Chino 25.
Don Lugo 60, Chaffey 22
Don Lugo’s Reanne Reola scored 17 points, Krystle Medrano added 13 points and Makayla De Rego had 12 points in the Conquistadores’ Jan. 24 win over the Tigers.
Junior varsity score: Chaffey 27, Don Lugo 24.
Palomares League
Glendora 76, Ayala 45
The Bulldogs trailed 32-18 at halftime and was outscored 44-26 in the second half in their loss Wednesday to Glendora. With the loss, Ayala fell to 10-14 overall, 3-4 in league.
Ayala 47, Claremont 41
Ayala’s Emma Lazaro scored 22 points and Ariana Gonzalez added nine points in the Bulldogs’ victory Jan. 24 over Claremont. Alyssa Hames added eight points for Ayala.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 39, Claremont 20.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 59, St. Lucy’s 27
Chino Hills High’s Halle Sii had a game-high 23 points and recorded seven steals and Ashley Collins had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Huskies past the Regents.
Rancho Cucamonga 50, Chino Hills 37
Huskies’ senior Ashley Collins scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds in Chino Hills High’s loss Jan. 24 to the Cougars.
Junior varsity score: Rancho Cucamonga 44, Chino Hills 41.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 87, Desert Christian 21
Ontario Christian freshman Chloe Briggs scored 50 points on 19 of 42 shooting, including draining nine 3-pointers, in the Knights’ 66-point win Jan. 24 at Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes.
Briggs, who is currently the second-leading scorer in the nation at 34.6 points-per-game, also recorded 19 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals for Ontario Christian.
Maddy Martinez finished with 11 points for the Knights.
Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 73, Ontario 59
Don Lugo improved to 14-11 overall, 5-2 in league with Tuesday’s win over Ontario.
Chino 68, Diamond Bar 62
Chino improved to 8-15 overall, 3-4 in league with Tuesday’s win over Diamond Bar.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 55, Chino 42.
Don Lugo 55, Chaffey 43
Don Lugo led by seven points and went on to a 12-point win Jan. 24 over Chaffey.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 53, Chaffey 33.
Chino 56, Ontario 51
Syruss Galindo scored 15 points, had seven rebounds and four assists and Elijah Fitch added 13 points for Chino in its Jan. 25 win over the Jaguars.
Will Yates chipped in with 11 points for Chino, which improved to 2-4 in league.
Palomares League
Glendora 64, Ayala 47
Ayala fell to 1-6 league record with Wednesday’s loss to the Tartans (4-3 in league).
Junior varsity score: Glendora 59, Ayala 41.
Frosh score: Ayala 54, Glendora 40.
Claremont 75, Ayala 40
Claremont’s Sebastian DePrez scored 15 points and Jacob Lopez added 14 points in the Wolfpack’s 34-point win Jan. 24 over Ayala (9-14, 1-5).
Frosh score: Ayala 54, Claremont 47.
Baseline League
Damien 69, Chino Hills 49
Chino Hills fell to 2-5 in league play Tuesday with a 20-point loss to Damien.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 62, Damien 42.
Chino Hills 56, Rancho Cucamonga 50
Chino Hills defeated Rancho Cucamonga for the second time this season, beating the Cougars by six points on Jan. 24.
The Huskies defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 48-40, to open the Baseline League season on Jan. 7.
Junior varsity score: Rancho Cucamonga 45, Chino Hills 41.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 57, Ontario Christian 56
Arrowhead Christian hit the game-winning free throw with 0.9 seconds left in the game and pulled out a one-point win over the Knights.
Alex Schloeman scored 21 points and Lee Bruinsma scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds and two blocks for Ontario Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 66, Arrowhead Christian 50.
Ontario Christian 68, Desert Christian 41
Twelve Ontario Christian High players scored in the Jan. 24 win at Desert Christian Academy. Alex Schloeman led the way with 19 points, Trell Deaver added 11 points and Lee Bruinsma scored 10 points for the Knights.
Nick Gareias scored 19 points to lead Desert Christian Academy.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 6, Colony 1
Ayala improved its record to 5-10-3 overall, 3-3-1 in league with Tuesday’s win over Colony (2-9, 0-6).
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 7, Chino 1
Diamond Bar’s Isabella Montelongo-Lisak and Madison Bernardino had two goals each and Julia Ruelas, Marissa Vasquez and Janel Wilson had one goal each Tuesday in the Brahmas’ victory over Tuesday.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 3, Chino 1.
Ontario 4, Don Lugo 0
Ontario’s Leslie Aldape scored two goals and Kendra Vasquez and Anelly Pena had one goal each Tuesday in the Jaguars’ shut out win over Don Lugo.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 2, Ontario 0.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 4, St. Lucy’s 2
With Tuesday’s win, Chino Hills improved to 8-4-2 overall, 3-3-1 in league.
St. Lucy’s fell to 1-11-1 overall, 0-7 in league with the loss.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 6, Desert Christian
The Knights scored two goals in the first half and added four goals in the second half to improve to 8-2 in league with a Jan. 24 win against the Conquerors (2-15-1, 0-10).
Boys soccer
Baseline League
Chino Hills 1, Damien 1
Chino Hills High’s Matthew Bourne scored a goal on an assist from Brendyn Ponce Tuesday in the Huskies’ tie with the Spartans.
Junior varsity score: Damien 1, Chino Hills 0.
Rancho Cucamonga 2, Chino Hills 1
Rancho Cucamonga (12-2-2, 5-0-1) remained unbeaten in league play with a one-goal victory over Chino Hills.
Palomares League
Ayala 3, Colony 2
Ayala scored a pair of first-half goals and added a goal in the second half Tuesday in its win over Colony to improve to 13-2-2 overall, 6-1-1 in league. With the loss, Colony fell to 1-12-2 overall, 1-7 in league.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 2, Colony 0.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 1, Diamond Bar 0
Chino High’s Anthony Reyes-Greendale scored a second-half goal on an assist from Adrian-Antonio Lopez Tuesday in the Cowboys’ shutout victory against Diamond Bar.
Junior varsity score: Chino 3, Diamond Bar 0.
Don Lugo 3, Ontario 1
Don Lugo snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday, scoring two second-half goals in its win over Ontario.
Chaffey 3, Don Lugo 0
Chaffey’s Javier Martinez had two goals and Alexis Sanchez added a goal to lead the Tigers in their shutout win Jan. 23 over Don Lugo.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 4, Arrowhead Christian 0
Evan Sadler recorded the hat trick and Eli Stool had a goal and an assist in the Knights’ win Tuesday over Arrowhead Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 1, Arrowhead Christian 1.
Ontario Christian 7, Desert Christian Academy 2
Ontario Christian’s Evan Sadler scored two goals and Micha Belden, Tyler Ford, Isaac Cortez and Cole Fikse each scored one goal in the Knights’ Jan. 24 win over Desert Christian Academy.
Wrestling
Palomares League
Alta Loma 38, Ayala 33
Ayala finished 4-1 in league matches after Tuesday’s five-point loss to the Braves.
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 19, Chino 1
Diamond Bar led 5-0 after one quarter, 9-1 at the half and 16-1 at the end of the third quarter Tuesday in its win over Chino.
Junior varsity score: Chino 9, Diamond Bar 7 (Jordan Hughes with two goals for Chino).
