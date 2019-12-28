Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 41, Arrowhead Christian 39
Lee Bruinsma scored 13 points to lead the Knights past Arrowhead Christian on Dec. 19. Alex Schloeman added nine points for Ontario Christian, which improved to 7-5 overall, 3-1 in league.
Wilson Christmas Classic
Don Lugo High scores from this week’s tournament: Don Lugo 69, Nogales 55.
Tarkanian Classic, Las Vegas
Chino High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Sunrise Mountain (NV) 72, Chino 57; Citrus Valley 64, Chino 43; Provo (UT) 66, Chino 46; Basic (NV) 67, Chino 39.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 64, Jurupa Hills 62
The Conquistadores improved to 7-6 with a two-point win Dec. 20 over Jurupa Hills.
Ayala 59, Chino Hills 51
Ayala’s Jermaine Rogers scored a game-high 21 points and Samuel Verdugo had 15 points in the Bulldogs’ victory Dec. 19 at Chino Hills High. Nathan Ciprano added eight points for Ayala, which improved to 3-8.
Chino Hills’ Marques Fountain had a team-high 11 points and Ashton Franklin and Ernesto Casarez scored 10 points apiece for Chino Hills (8-2) in the loss.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 72, Arrowhead Christian 27
Freshman Chloe Briggs scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Mariam Martinez scored 14 points to pace the Knights past Arrowhead Christian on Dec. 19.
San Dimas Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: West Covina 57, Chino Hills 35; Chino Hills 47, San Dimas 36; Chino Hills 52, Diamond Bar 30; Palos Verdes 47, Chino Hills 32.
Don Lugo High scores: Don Lugo 49, Gladstone 19; Bonita 59, Don Lugo 28; West Covina 53, Don Lugo 51; Don Lugo 42, Diamond Bar 35.
Nonleague
Chino 81, Indian Springs 28
Malani Johnson had 17 points and six steals and Valeia Payne added 15 points and eight steals last Saturday in Chino’s 53-point victory over Indian Springs.
Wendy Hernandez added 14 points and five rebounds and Noelia Silva had 10 points and four rebounds for Chino.
Chino 78, Ayala 41
Four Chino High players scored in double figures Dec. 20 in the Cowgirls’ victory over the Bulldogs. Wendy Hernandez led the way with 13 points, Kimberly Day added 12 points and Valeia Payne and Malani Johnson scored 11 points apiece for Chino, which is ranked sixth in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A poll.
Emma Lazaro scored 13 points and Ariana Gonzalez had 10 points for Ayala (6-4).
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 4, Claremont 3 (OT)
Ayala improved to 7-1-1 overall, 1-0 in league with its Dec. 19 league-opening victory over Claremont. Claremont led 3-1 at halftime.
Riverside Poly Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from the tournament played Dec. 14 and 21: Chino Hills 2, Pacific 0; Chino Hills 0, La Quinta 0; Chino Hills 1, Palm Desert 0.
Silverlakes Classic
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament in Norco: Ayala 5, West Covina 0; Ayala 3, Roosevelt 0; Ayala 1, Great Oak 1.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Claremont 2, Ayala 1 (OT)
Claremont’s Avery Gonzalez and Emily Maass each had a goal Dec. 20 in the Wolfpack’s victory over Ayala to start the Palomares League season.
With the win, Claremont improved to 8-0 overall, 1-0 in league. Ayala fell to 1-5-1 overall, 0-1 with the loss.
