Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 51, Chaffey 47
Chino High’s Syruss Galindo finished with 19 points, which included five points in the final 31 seconds, to lift the Cowboys to their first league win of the season. Eric De La Torre added 13 points for Chino, which improved to 6-13 overall, 1-2 in league.
Frosh score: Chaffey 43, Chino 38.
Montclair 72, Don Lugo 65
Montclair outscored the Conquistadores 33-28 in the second half in its victory Tuesday. Don Lugo fell to 11-10 overall, 2-1 in league and Montclair improved to 13-7 overall, 2-1 in league.
Don Lugo 70, Ontario 40
Don Lugo’s Caleb Muro scored 15 points, Andrew Palacios added 11 points and Reece Brown had 10 points in the Conquistadores’ 30-point win over Ontario. Trevion Jacobs and Luke Janosky added eight points apiece and Tosh Kuhn scored five points for Don Lugo.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 82, Ontario 58.
Diamond Bar 46, Chino 34
Chino fell to 0-2 in league with a loss Jan. 10 to the Brahmas. Elijah Fitch had eight points, Andrew Arciniega scored seven points and Syruss Galino finished with six points for Chino.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 65, Chino 44.
Baseline League
Los Osos 45, Chino Hills 43
The Huskies fell to a 12-5 overall record and a 1-2 mark in the league standings with Tuesday’s loss to Los Osos (16-5, 2-1).
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 67, Los Osos 62.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 85, Los Osos 53.
Damien 77, Chino Hills 62
Chino Hills trailed 27-8 after one quarter and 43-17 at the half in its loss to Damien on Jan. 10.
Palomares League
Colony 73, Ayala 39
Colony’s Jaidyn Simpson scored 17 points and Denim Dawson added 15 points in the Titans’ home win Tuesday against Ayala (0-3 in league).
Junior varsity score: Colony 75, Colony 39.
Frosh score: Ayala 83, Colony 43.
Glendora 71, Ayala 56
The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 in league Jan. 17 with a 15-point loss to Glendora (12-7, 1-1). Glendora led 12-11 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half.
Junior varsity score: Glendora 56, Ayala 37.
Frosh score: Ayala 60, Glendora 41.
Ambassador League
Loma Linda Academy 58, Ontario Christian 54
Ontario Christian’s Alex Schloeman scored 20 points and Trell Deaver added 19 points in the Knights’ loss Tuesday to Loma Linda Academy.
Junior varsity score: Loma Linda Academy 46, Ontario Christian 41.
Aquinas 48, Ontario Christian 30
Aquinas remained undefeated in league play with a Jan. 10 win over Ontario Christian. Alex Schloeman had 19 points and six rebounds for Ontario Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 50, Aquinas 47.
So Cal Shootout, Damien High
Charter Oak 55, Ontario Christian 40
Ontario Christian’s Alex Schloeman scored nine points last Saturday in the Knights’ loss to the Chargers in La Verne.
Girls basketball
Baseline League
Los Osos 35, Chino Hills 32
The Huskies fell to 2-1 in league with Tuesday’s three-point loss to the Grizzlies.
Chino Hills 64, St. Lucy’s 13
Chino Hills High’s Ashley Collins scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds and Phoebe Jones added nine points and two assists to secure a 51-point win over St. Lucy’s. Erica Collins had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks and Brianna Mamisay chipped in with six points and three assists for Chino Hills.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 48, Rancho Cucamonga 38.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 67, Chaffey 27
Wendy Hernandez led the way with 14 points and Valeia Payne had 12 points in the Cowgirls’ 40-point win Tuesday. The Cowgirls finished the game with 14 blocks shots, including a team-high four blocks from Kylie Bergiadis.
Don Lugo 44, Montclair 31
Don Lugo’s Jailah Lee scored 16 points and Krystle Medrano added 10 points Tuesday to lead the Conquistadores past the Cavaliers.
Junior varsity score: DonLugo 43, Montclair 28.
Chino 51, Diamond Bar 21
Chino’s Kylie Bergiadis scored 18 points and had eight rebounds Jan. 10 to lead the Cowgirls past the Brahmas. Emma Seifert had a game-high 10 rebounds and Wendy Hernandez added nine points and five rebounds for Chino.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 56, Chino 35.
Don Lugo 58, Ontario 17
The Conquistadores led 28-9 at the half and outscored the Jaguars 32-6 in the third quarter in its 41-point win on Jan. 10. Yasmine Lara scored a game-high 15 points, Krystle Medrano added 10 points and Fiona Baracael finished with seven points and 13 rebounds for Don Lugo in the victory.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 36, Ontario 28.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 58, Loma Linda Academy 30
Freshman Chloe Briggs scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds and seven steals and Maddy Maritnez had 11 points and six assists to lead Ontario Christian past Loma Linda Academy Tuesday.
Ontario Christian 69, Aquinas 45
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs nearly outscored the Knights’ opponent with 42 points on 12 of 24 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds Jan. 10. Maddy Martinez and Taryn Mouw scored eight points apiece and Mikayla Campbell scored six points for Ontario Christian.
Palomares League
Colony 69, Ayala 42
Colony’s Cheyenne Forney scored a school-record 44 points in the Titans (9-10, 2-1) win Tuesday over Ayala (8-10, 1-2). Ayala’s Ariana Gonzalez scored 12 points and Larissa Goshi added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Glendora 61, Ayala 56
Ayala trailed 34-22 at the half, tied the game with a 19-7 advantage in the third quarter but was outscored 20-15 in the fourth to fall to Glendora Jan. 17.
Jordan Holmes scored 21 points and had nine rebounds and Kennedy Pucci added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for Glendora.
Junior varsity score: Glendora 49, Ayala 43.
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Bonita 1 (OT)
Ayala’s Lance Ward scored on an assist from Isaiah Serrano in the second half and Cole Costa scored the game winner in overtime on an assist from Tristan Hillenbrand Tuesday afternoon in the Bulldogs win over Bonita. With the win, Ayala improved to 11-1-1, 4-0.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 0, Bonita 0.
Ayala 2, Colony 1
Ayala improved to 10-1-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with a one-goal win over Colony (0-7-2, 0-2).
Junior varsity score: Ayala 4, Colony 0.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 1, Don Lugo 0
Anthony Reyes-Greendale scored a first-half goal Thursday for Chino its its shut out victory against Don Lugo.
Chino 4, Chaffey 0
Chino’s Martin Arellano scored two goals and Andrew Diaz and Alejandro Covarrubias each added a goal in the Cowboys’ win Tuesday over Chaffey. Adrian-Antonio Lopez, Anthony Reyes-Greendale, Gianni Gibbs and Andrew Garcia recorded one assist apiece for Chino (5-8-2, 2-0-1).
Junior varsity score: Chaffey 2, Chino 0.
Don Lugo 3, Montclair 1
The Conquistadores broke a 1-1 halftime tie with two second-half goals to pick up a league win over Montclair Tuesday.
Junior varsity score: Montclair 6, Don Lugo 1.
Chino 2, Diamond Bar 2 (OT)
Chino’s Andrew Diaz scored a pair of goals in the Cowboys’ tie Jan. 9 with Diamond Bar. Cowboys goalie Hiram Romero made three saves in the game.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 2, Chino 1.
Ontario 2, Don Lugo 1
Don Lugo fell to a 1-7-1 overall record and 0-2 mark in league with its Jan. 10 loss to the Jaguars (3-6-2, 1-1).
Baseline League
Los Osos 2, Chino Hills 1
Chino Hills evened its league record to 1-1-1 with Tuesday’s loss to the Grizzlies (7-2-2, 2-0-1).
Chino Hills 4, Damien 2
The Huskies scored two goals and added two more goals in the second half Jan. 9 in their league win over the Spartans.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 2, Damien 2
Frosh score: Chino Hills 2, Damien 2.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 5, Loma Linda Academy 0
Evan Sadler scored the hat trick and Isaac Cortez added a pair of goals Tuesday in the Knights’ shut out victory over Loma Linda Academy.
Ontario Christian 1, Aquinas 1
Ontario Christian’s Evan Sadler had a first-half goal Jan. 10 in the Knights’ tie with Aquinas.
Junior varsity score: Loma Linda Academy 3, Ontario Christian 0.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Colony 1 (OT)
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in league with a Jan. 9 win over the Titans. Colony fell to 2-5 overall, 0-2 in league with the loss.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Don Lugo 1
Chino’s Mia Chavez scored two goals for the Cowgirls Thursday in its win over Don Lugo.
Chaffey 2, Chino 1
The Cowgirls fell to 0-3 in league Tuesday with a loss to Chaffey (4-5-5, 1-1-1).
Junior varsity score: Chino 3, Chaffey 0.
Montclair 3, Don Lugo 0
Montclair used three first-half goals for a league victory Tuesday over Don Lugo.
Junior varsity score: Montclair 7, Don Lugo 1.
Don Lugo 1, Ontario 1
Ontario’s Leslie Aldape had a goal for the Jaguars in the team’s tie with Don Lugo on Jan. 10.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 2, Ontario 2.
Diamond Bar 5, Chino 3
Diamond Bar’s Alexis Fuller scored two goals and Samantha Marcello, Alina Valdez and Marissa Vasquez added one goal apiece in the Brahmas’ win Jan. 9 over Chino.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Bar 2, Chino 1.
Baseline League
Los Osos 2, Chino Hills 0
Los Osos scored a first half goal and added a goal in the second half Tuesday in its shutout victory against Chino Hills (5-2-1, 2-1).
Junior varsity score: Los Osos 1, Chino Hills 0.
Frosh score: Los Osos 7, Chino Hills 0.
Chino Hills 2, St. Lucy’s 0
A shutout victory over St. Lucy’s on Jan. 9 improved the Huskies record to 5-1-1 overall, 2-0 in league.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 6, St. Lucy’s 0.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 7, Loma Linda Academy 0
The Knights scored five first-half goals in their shutout win over Loma Linda Academy (0-11, 0-6) to improve to 8-5 overall, 6-1 in league.
Ontario Christian 2, Aquinas 1
Ontario Christian broke a 1-1 halftime tie with a goal in the second half to improve to 7-5 overall, 5-1 in league.
Girls water polo
Diamond Bar Tournament
Don Lugo High won the championship title at the Diamond Bar Tournament last Saturday, beating Moreno Valley in the championship game. Chino and Chino Hills high schools also competed in the tournament.
Wrestling
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 63, Don Lugo 16
Chino recorded eight pins and won two matches on points Thursday night in its win over Don Lugo. The Cowboys will travel to Montclair High for a 6:30 p.m. start Thursday, Jan. 23.
