Football
Sept. 6 schedule (games played after Champion press time)
Diamond Ranch (1-1) at Ayala; Artesia (1-1) at Chino (1-1); Chino Hills (0-2) at Corona (0-2).
Sept. 5 game
Tustin 21, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo fell to 0-3 this season with Thursday’s loss to Tustin. Matt Rodriguez finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns and Josiah Aiono scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter for the Tillers, which improved to 1-2.
Aug. 30 games
Chino 13, Indian Springs 6
The Cowboys got their first win of the season and the first win under new head coach Joey LaRosa after a 13-6 victory at Indian Springs High in San Bernardino. Chino finished with 200 yards of offense, including 153 in passing yards.
Frosh score: Chino 28, Indian Springs 0.
Diamond Ranch 28, Chino Hills 13
Chino Hills quarterback Matthew Geeting tossed a touchdown pass to David Espinosa and Gabriel Chavers kicked two field goals in the Huskies’ loss to Diamond Ranch. With the loss, the Huskies fell to 0-2. Geeting finished 8 for 14 for 47 yards and an interception and running back Rayce Thornton had 33 yards on seven carries for Chino Hills.
Junior varsity score: Diamond Ranch 18, Chino Hills 7.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 10, Diamond Ranch 7.
South Hills 35, Don Lugo 34
Don Lugo High running back Gary Garcia had 21 carries for 202 yards and a touchdown and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Conquistadores fell a point short to South Hills at the Don Lugo High stadium.
JoJo Galindo caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and ran the second-half opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown for Don Lugo, which fell to 0-2.
Don Lugo quarterback Johnnie Valdez finished 3 for 4 for 69 yards and also connected with Ethan Valle on a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Junior varsity score: South Hills 27, Don Lugo 7.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 42, South Hills 0.
Temescal Canyon 22, Ontario Christian 14
Ontario Christian’s Daniel Serna rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Trent Englebrecht in the Knights’ loss to Temescal Canyon. Serna finished 4 for 12 for 40 yards and an interception and recorded 36 rushing yards on 15 carries. Alexander Terriquez led the Ontario Christian ground game with 25 carries for 107 yards. Temescal Canyon’s Andrew Wells finished with 117 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown Quentin Evans had two carries for five yards and a touchdown for the Titans.
Junior varsity score: Temescal Canyon 20, Ontario Christian 14.
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Linfield Christian 25-18, 25-17, 25-23
The Knights opened Ambassador League play Tuesday night with a straight-sets victory over the Lions.
Nonleague
Ayala defeats Diamond Bar 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16
Ayala’s Brooke Bishop finished with 13 kills, Giselle Gatewood and Lindie Ross had six kills each and Makayla Richardson had six kills Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs past the Brahmas.
Rosary Academy defeats Chino 25-13, 25-19, 25-11.
Chino’s record fell to 0-4 with Tuesday’s loss to Rosary Academy.
Gabrielino defeats Ayala 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25, 16-14
Ayala’s Brooke Bishop had 24 kills, three aces and four blocks and Gieselle Gatewood had eight kills and six blocks Aug. 29 in the Bulldogs’ five-set loss to Gabrielino.
West Covina defeats Chino 25-18, 25-13, 25-23
The Cowgirls fell to 0-3 with a straight-sets loss Aug. 29 to the Bulldogs. With the win, West Covina improved to 9-2.
Don Lugo defeats Gladstone 25-20, 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
Don Lugo junior Ellie Garcia made the final kill in the fifth set to give the Conquistadores the victory Aug. 29 against Gladstone (5-6).
Girls golf
Nonleague
Diamond Bar 195, Ayala 224
Ayala’s Meera Devine shot a 40, but the Bulldogs fell to the Brahmas Aug. 30.
Ayala 216, La Habra 244
The Bulldogs won their first game of the season with a nonleague win Aug. 29 over the Highlanders. Euna Lee won medalist honors with an even-par 37 for Ayala.
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Chino 15, Ontario Christian 3
Chino singles winners from Tuesday’s match: Falyse Sheets (6-1, 6-0); Anahi Pimentel (6-2, 6-4, 6-0); Angelica Aceves (6-0, 7-5, 6-0); Alexis Breceda (6-0).
Chino doubles winners: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-1); Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-1, 7-6, 6-1); Laishaa Maciel and Karen Le (6-0, 6-4).
Ontario Christian singles winners: none.
Ontario Christian doubles winners: Hailey Woods and Jasmyn Sprinkle (6-3); Brooke Buckly and Courtney Buckly (7-5, 6-3).
Ayala 10, Sunny Hills 8
Ayala doubles teams won seven of nine matches on Aug. 29 to earn a victory.
Etiwanda Tournament
Chino 7, Summit 5
Chino singles winners from its Aug. 31 match: Angelina Aceves (6-0); Anahi Pimentel (6-2); Falyse Sheets (6-1).
Chino doubles winners: Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-2); Sharon Le and Alexis Breceda (6-2); Karen Le and Laishaa Maciel (7-5).
Chino 7, Chino Hills 5
Chino singles winners from its Aug. 30 match: Angelina Aceves (6-3); Anahi Pimentel (6-2, 6-2); Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-2, 6-4); Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-2); Karen Le and Elaine Reyes (6-3).
St. Lucy’s 8, Chino 4
Chino doubles winners from its Aug. 29 match: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (7-5); Marisa Gozun and Brooklynn Bradley (6-4); Karen Le and Elaine Reyes (6-3, 6-0).
Boys water polo
Nonleague
Buena Park 15, Don Lugo 12
Don Lugo dropped a three-goal loss to the Coyotes in a nonleague game played at the Don Lugo pool.
Chino Hills 18, Walnut 16
The Huskies began the season Aug. 27 with a two-goal win over the Mustangs.
