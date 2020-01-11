Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 63, Chaffey 47
Trevion Jacobs scored 17 points and Andrew Palacios and Luke Janosky added 10 points apiece in Don Lugo’s 16-point win over the Tigers. Manuel Lara grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for Don Lugo in the victory.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 58, Chaffey 47.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 63, Chaffey 44.
Ontario 55, Chino 53
Ontario rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes Tuesday to pull out a two-point win over Chino. Josh Williams had 18 points and Elijah Fitch added 14 points for Chino.
Junior varsity score: Ontario 57, Chino 50.
Frosh score: Ontario 58, Chino 55.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 48, Rancho Cucamonga 40
Chino Hills High’s Justin Bellamy scored 17 points and Marquis Fountain added 11 points in the Huskies’ win Tuesday over the Cougars. Chino Hills improved its record to 12-3 overall, 1-0 in league.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 71, Western Christian 62
Alex Schloeman scored a team-high 25 points, Lee Bruinsma added 15 points and Nolan Jorgenson had 13 points in the Knights’ win Tuesday. Bryce White had a game-high 33 points for Western Christian in the loss.
Junior varsity score: Western Christian 62, Ontario Christian 30.
Palomares League
Claremont 64, Ayala 61
Ayala led 37-30 at halftime but was out scored 34-24 in the final 16 minutes Tuesday in a loss to the Wolfpack. Frank Gower had 18 points, Isaiah Love added 13 points and Marcus Sheppard chipped in with 11 points for Claremont.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 39, Claremont 36.
Frosh score: Ayala 74, Claremont 54.
Nonleague
Ayala 58, Don Lugo 51
Ayala’s Jermaine Rogers poured in a game-high 17 points last Saturday in the Bulldogs’ victory.
Girls basketball
Palomares League
Ayala 77, Claremont 55
Ayala’s Ariana Gonzalez scored a game-high 29 points and had seven assists and six steals Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs past Claremont.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 46, Claremont 39.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 56, Ontario 35
Chino’s Kylie Bergiadis scored 11 points and Wendy Hernandez added seven points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls past the Jaguars Tuesday. As a team, Chino finished with eight blocks in the victory.
Don Lugo 54, Chaffey 22
Don Lugo’s Yasmine Lara had 19 points and Reanne Reola added 11 points in the Conquistadores’ victory Tuesday over Chaffey.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 35, Chaffey 27.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 52, Rancho Cucamonga 51 (OT)
Chino Hills High rallied from 13 down to pull out a one-point overtime victory Tuesday over Rancho Cucamonga. Ashley Collins had 16 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, Erica Collins finished with 12 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and two assists and Brianna Mamisay and Phoebe Jones scored eight points apiece for Chino Hills (5-10, 1-0).
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 48, Rancho Cucamonga 38.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 47, Upland 45
Don Lugo’s Krystle Medrano hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points Monday to lead the Conquistadores to a nonleague win over Upland.
Junior varsity score: Upland 37, Don Lugo 34.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 74, Western Christian 31
Ontario Christian freshman Chloe Briggs scored 38 points on 15 of 29 shooting and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to lead the Knights past Western Christian. Maddy Martinez hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Sydney Nystrom added 12 points for Ontario Christian.
Northview Showcase
Chino Hills 58, Northview 55
Ashley Collins finished with 21 points on 10 of 17 shooting, pulled down nine rebounds and had four blocks to lead Chino Hills past Northview last Saturday. Halle Sii scored 21 points and had six assists and Phoebe Jones chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists for Chino Hills.
Ayala 58, Knight 25
Ayala led 34-10 at the half last Saturday in its win over Knight High.
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Colony 1
Ayala improved to 10-1-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with Thursday’s victory over Colony,
Junior varsity score: Ayala 4, Colony 0.
Ayala 3, Glendora 1
Ayala scored three first half goals Tuesday in its win over Glendora (2-9, 0-1) to improve to 9-1-1 overall, 1-0 in league.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 3, Glendora 1.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Diamond Bar 2
Chino High’s Andrew Diaz scored two goals Thursday in the Cowboys’ tie with Diamond Bar.
Chino 2, Ontario 1
Chino’s Nathan Barton and Martin Arellano each had a goal Tuesday in the Cowboys’ win over Ontario.
Chaffey 4, Don Lugo 0
Chaffey improved to 8-1-5 overall, 1-0 in league with Tuesday’s shut out win over Don Lugo (1-6-1).
Junior varsity score: Chaffey 3, Don Lugo 2.
Nonleague
Ayala 5, Don Lugo 1
Ayala scored three first-half goals and added a pair of scores in the second half in its defeat of Don Lugo on Jan. 3.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 4, Damien 2
The Huskies scored two goals in each half in its win Thursday over the Spartans.
Chino Hills 1, Damien 1 (OT)
Chino Hills and Damien each had a goal in the second half but battled to a tie in the Baseline League opener for both teams.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 4, Western Christian 2
Ontario Christian’s Thomas Darney had two goals and an assist, Isaac Cortez added a goal and an assist and Evan Sadler scored a goal to lead the Knights past Western Christian on Tuesday.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 1, Western Christian 0.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2, Colony 1 (OT)
The Bulldogs needed overtime Thursday to defeat the Titans and improve to 2-1 in league play.
Ayala 1, Glendora 0
Ayala improved to 3-8-2 overall, 1-0-0 in league with Tuesday’s win over Glendora at the Citrus College stadium. With the loss, Glendora fell to 9-8-1 overall, 0-1-0 in league.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 4, Glendora 2.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 1, Ontario 1
With a tie against Ontario Thursday, Don Lugo’s record to 6-2-2 overall, 1-0-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 2, Ontario 2.
Diamond Bar 5, Chino 3
Diamond Bar’s Alexis Fuller scored twice and Alina Valdez, Marissa Vasquez and Samantha Marcello had one goal apiece in the Brahmas’ win Thursday over Chino.
Don Lugo 4, Chaffey 1
The Conquistadores’ scored two first-half goals and added two second-half goals Tuesday in their win against Chaffey.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 0, Chaffey 0.
Ontario 4, Chino 2
Ontario’s Leslie Aldape had two goals and an assist and Kendra Vasquez finished with two goals Tuesday in the Jaguars’ victory over the Cowgirls.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 2, St. Lucy’s 0
A shut out of St. Lucy’s Thursday improved the Huskies record to 5-1-1 overall, 2-0-0 in league.
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills 6, St. Lucy’s 0.
Chino Hills 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Chino Hills improved its record to 4-1-1 overall, 1-0-0 in league with Tuesday’s win against Rancho Cucamonga (7-4-3, 0-1-0).
Ambassador League
Western Christian 5, Ontario Christian 4
Western Christian improved to 5-0 in league and Ontario Christian fell to 4-1 after Tuesday’s league game at Western Christian High in Upland.
