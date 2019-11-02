Girls volleyball
CIF-SS playoffs
Division 3
Ontario Christian defeats La Canada 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
Ontario Christian’s Peyton Tazelaar had 16 kills, Jenna Holmes added 12 kills and Giselle Vogel recorded eight kills and 18 assists in the Knights’ win last Saturday at La Canada.
Division 6
Buckley defeats Don Lugo 25-10, 25-22, 25-17
Don Lugo’s Ellie Garcia had five kills and Nicole Briggs added four kills last Saturday in the Conquistadores’ straight-sets loss to Buckley High of Sherman Oaks in a second-round match.
Football
Nov. 1 schedule (games played after Champion press time)
Alta Loma (1-8, 0-4) at Ayala (9-0, 4-0); Etiwanda (5-4, 2-2) at Chino Hills (4-5, 2-2); Don Lugo (3-6, 2-2) at Diamond Bar (5-4. 2-2); Arrowhead Christian (4-5, 2-2) at Ontario Christian (7-2, 3-1).
Oct. 31 score
Chino 31, Montclair 28
Chino’s Joseph DeJulia ran for four touchdowns and Isaac Samano intercepted a Montclair hail-mary attempt in the final second of the game to lead the Cowboys (4-6, 1-4) past Montclair Thursday. DeJulia had touchdown runs of 15-, 30-, 32- and 15- yards.
Oct. 25 scores
Palomares League
Ayala 31, Bonita 6
The Bulldogs led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-0 at the half in their win over Bonita to clinch at least a share of the Palomares League championship. If Ayala beat Alta Loma on Friday, it would mark the Bulldogs’ first 10-0 season in school history.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 38, Bonita 7
Frosh score: Bonita 34, Ayala 26
Baseline League
Upland 28, Chino Hills 21
Chino Hills High quarterback Matthew Geeting completed 21 of 43 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns and running back Rayce Thornton had 18 carries for 126 yards in the Huskies’ loss to Upland. Austin Urena caught two touchdown passes, finishing with 104 yards on eight catches, and James Murillo caught a 6-yard touchdown catch for Chino Hills.
Upland’s Tyevin Ford carried the ball 16 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and Evan Rowe, Justin Flowe and Daniel Sosa each found the endzone for the Highlanders.
Junior varsity score: Upland 48, Chino Hills 0
Frosh score: Upland 14, Chino Hills 0
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 77, Desert Christian Academy 6
Ontario Christian sophomore running back Evan Boston finished with 10 carries, 161 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 71-point win over Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes.
Alvis Nuno caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and ran in a score and Daniel Serna, Maxwell Watkins, Aaron Gaudy, Blake Demoff and Jack Molina each had a touchdown for Ontario Christian, which finished with 458 yards on the ground in the victory.
Junior varsity score: Rio Hondo Prep 31, Ontario Christian 0.
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 12, Don Lugo 11
Diamond Bar (10-0 in league) pulled out a one-goal victory Wednesday afternoon to earn sole possession of the Mt. Baldy League championship.
Don Lugo finished 8-2 in league to place second.
The CIF-Southern Section playoffs begin next week.
Don Lugo 26, Chino 10
Don Lugo won this year’s Fish Bowl trophy with a win Monday over the Cowboys. Tosh Kuhn led Don Lugo with nine goals.
David Vizcaino added seven goals and Cole Jerry netted five goals for Don Lugo, which improved to 8-1 in league.
Chino’s Richard Becerra scored four goals and Jacob Ramos had three goals for the Cowboys, which also got one goal apiece from Just Weidl, Bryan Mezger and Dominick Mendoza.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 10, Chino 9.
Girls golf
CIF-SS Southern Individual Regionals
Ayala High School’s Euna Lee shot an eight-over par 82 Tuesday at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills.
Newport Harbor High senior Kathy Tong won the event with a six-under 68 and Crean Lutheran’s Catherine Park took second with a five-under 69.
