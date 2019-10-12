Football
Oct. 11 games (played after Champion press time): Ayala (6-0) at Glendora (6-0); Chino (3-3) at Diamond Bar (3-3); Chino Hills (2-4) at Damien (3-3); Ontario (3-3) at Don Lugo (1-5).
Oct. 4 results
Palomares League
Ayala 41, Claremont 14
Ayala led 35-14 at halftime and improved to 6-0 overall with a 27-point win over the Wolfpack.
The Bulldogs played Glendora (6-0, 1-0) Friday at Citrus College in Glendora after Champion press time.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 44, Claremont 0.
Frosh score: Ayala 17, Claremont 17
Mt. Baldy League
Ontario 28, Chino 27
A 36-yard potential game-winning field goal by Chino High in the final seconds of the fourth quarter bounced off the crossbar and back into the field to give Ontario the one-point win.
Joseph DeJulia tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Carter and hit Luis Ramirez for a 34-yard score to put Chino ahead, 14-0.
After Ontario took a 20-14 lead, DeJulia scored on a 11-yard quarterback keeper and John DeJulia returned a punt for yards for a touchdown for Chino.
Ontario took the lead with 37 seconds left in the game on a two-yard quarterback keeper, and with a successful two-point conversion, took a 28-27 lead.
Frosh score: Ontario 8, Chino 0.
Chaffey 46, Don Lugo 12
Chaffey’s Raymond Rodriguez had touchdown runs of 18-, 79- and 16-yards and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Sabino Galeana on a halfback pass in the Tigers’ win over Don Lugo (1-5, 0-1) at the Don Lugo stadium in Chino.
Patrick Settles had a 1-yard touchdown run, Galeana added a 9-yard run for a score and Alberto Adame capped the scoring with a 1-yard run for Chaffey, which improved to 5-1.
Don Lugo’s Johnnie Valdez tossed two touchdown passes, one each to JoJo Galindo and Darius Magee.
Junior varsity score: Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 0.
Frosh score: Don Lugo 41, Chaffey 12.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 42, Chino Hills 28
Rancho Cucamonga outscored Chino Hills 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn a league victory at the Chino Hills High stadium. C.J. Stroud completed 16 of 26 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Silas Bolden, who finished with eight catches for 169 yards. Chino Hills quarterback Matthew Geeting finished 20 of 38 for 221 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Austin Urena caught five passes for 99 yards and Rayce Thornton finished with 18 carries for 83 yards for Chino Hills (2-4, 0-1).
Junior varsity score: Rancho Cucamonga 27, Chino Hills 6
Frosh score: Rancho Cucamonga 14, Chino Hills 12.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 41, Ontario Christian 7
Ontario Christian trailed 41-0 at halftime before quarterback Daniel Serna broke the shutout on a 12-yard run in the Knights’ loss to Aquinas. Francisco Mauigoa scored on runs of 74- and 11-yards and tossed two touchdown passes for the Falcons, who improved to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in league. With the loss, Ontario Christian fell to records of 4-2 overall, 0-1 in league.
Junior varsity score: Aquinas 34, Ontario Christian 0
Cross country
Central Park Invitational, Huntington Beach
Chino High results
Varsity boys, no team score.
Individuals: Rodrigo Aguilera, 100th, 16:40.8; Kristian Kimberlin, 102nd, 16:41.1; Joveth Carrasco, 184th, 17:30.3; Cesar Hernandez, 193rd, 17:35.9;
Varsity girls, no team score.
Individuals: Mia Chavez, second, 18:00.1; Alexis Wachowski, 42nd, 19:59.9; Megan Mirolla, 100th, 20:57.7; Allison Gutierrez, 115th, 21:16.0.
Sophomore boys, no team score
Individuals: Bayron Vasquez, 181st, 22:43.9.
Girls volleyball
Palomares League
Ayala defeats Claremont 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Ayala’s Brooke Bishop finished with 17 kills and 14 digs and Savannah Medrano added 12 kills and four blocks Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs past Claremont. Angelina Toledo recorded 14 digs and Savannah Van Veldhuizen had 18 assists for Ayala.
Frosh score: Ayala defeats Claremont 25-14, 25-12.
Baseline League
St. Lucy’s defeats Chino Hills 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22
St. Lucy’s Savannah Hoffmann led the Regents with 16 kills and Sarah Valdivia-Guerra added 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces Tuesday in the team’s win over the Huskies (5-8-1, 0-7). Keilani Mumolo finished with 15 digs and Sophie Nasir added 10 digs for St. Lucy’s (16-9, 4-3).
Junior varsity score: Chino Hills defeats St. Lucy’s 25-19, 25-23.
Frosh score: Chino Hills defeats St. Lucy’s 25-20, 25-16.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Aquinas
25-9, 25-12, 25-18
The Knights won their second straight Ambassador League championship Tuesday night, improving to 22-1 overall, 11-0 in league with a straight-sets victory against Aquinas. Jenna Holmes finished with 12 kills, Giselle Vogel added 10 kills and Brooklyn Goedhart had eight kills for Ontario Christian, which has won 43 of its last 44 games dating back to last season.
Junior varsity score: Aquinas defeats Ontario Christian 25-21, 18-25, 15-7.
Ontario Christian defeats Desert Christian Academy 25-19, 25-13, 25-13
Jenna Holmes had 13 kills and Peyton Tazelaar added nine kills in the Knights’ straight-sets victory Oct. 3 over Desert Christian Academy. Kiley Goedhart and Giselle Vogel recorded 15 assists each and Selena Balderas had 19 digs for Ontario Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian defeats Desert Christian Academy 25-13, 25-18.
Gabrielino Tournament
Ayala High captured the Gold Division championship title at last weekend’s Gabrielino Tournament in San Gabriel, finishing with a 6-0 record in the 32-team tournament. Savannah Van Veldhuizen was named Tournament Most Valuable Player and Savannah Medrano and Giselle Gatewood earned All-Tournament selections.
Tournament scores: Ayala defeats Mark Kepple 25-16, 25-17; Ayala defeats Torres 25-3, 25-10; Ayala defeats Marshall 25-14, 25-14; Ayala defeats Monrovia 25-19; Ayala defeats Los Altos 25-22; Ayala defeats Flintridge Prep, 25-18.
Girls golf
Ayala Fall Classic
Results from Monday’s tournament held at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills
Team standings: Diamond Bar (purple) 400, Torrance 427, Aliso Niguel 439, Beckman 461, Long Beach Wilson 462, Diamond Bar (gold) 465, Ayala (red) 475, Vista Murrieta 477, Glendora 483, King 487, La Habra 488, Lowell 488, Villa Park 493, South Torrance 496, Xavier 534, Ayala (black) 571, Redondo 574, Palm Desert no score.
Top five golfers: Venecia Zaia, Vista Murrieta, 73; Angelica Kusnowo, Diamond Bar, 76, Annabell Le, Aliso Niguel, 77; Alicia Kuo, Diamond Bar, 79; Caroline Wales, Palm Desert, 79.
Ayala (red) individuals: Euna Lee, 20th, 85; Jamie Park, 43rd, 93; Meera Devine, 47th, 95; Giselle Ann, 65th, 101; Giselle Budiman, 67th, 101; Nayeon Kim, 72nd, 104.
Ayala (black) individuals: Rachel Oh, 85th, 112; Allison Adrid, 93rd, 117; Allyson Wu, 102nd, 126; Rebecca Liu, 105th, 130; Ria Patel, 110th, no score.
Boys water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chaffey 10, Chino 8
Chino’s Richard Becerra, Jacob Ramos and Dominick Mendoza had two goals each and Antonio Lopez and Izaak Escobedo each added a goal Monday in the Cowboys’ loss to Chaffey.
Baseline League
Los Osos 23, Chino Hills 4
Los Osos improved its record to 16-5 overall, 5-0 in league with Tuesday’s win over the Huskies. Los Osos led 11-1 at halftime and 16-2 after three quarters.
Don Lugo Tournament
Don Lugo scores from last weekend’s tournament: Don Lugo 12, Eagle Rock 10 (third-place game); Don Lugo 14, West Torrance 8; Don Lugo 17, Hillcrest 5; Glendale 10, Don Lugo 9.
Palomares League
Bonita 10, Ayala 5
Ayala fell to 6-8 overall, 1-3 in league with Tuesday’s loss to Bonita.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 19, Bonita 2.
Frosh score: Ayala 7, Bonita 3.
Girls tennis
Baseline League
Chino Hills 11, Etiwanda 7
Chino Hills’ Charlotte Chio won three singles matches, Lara Rizkallah had two wins and Rachel Yao added a win in the Huskies’ victory Tuesday over the Eagles. The Huskies’ doubles teams of Julia Craig and Nidhi Doijode had three wins and Najia Sallem and Charlize Shih finished with two wins in the victory.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 15, Ontario Christian 3
Serenita Contreras had two singles victories and Jasmyn Sprinkle and Hailey Woods finished with one victory in doubles for Ontario Christian in its loss Monday to Aquinas.
Palomares League
Ayala 12, Alta Loma 6
Ayala singles winners from Tuesday’s victory: Katelyn Vu (6-3, 6-0, 6-0).
Doubles winners: Phylicia Valdez and Megan Chung (6-1, 6-1, 6-0); Loren Tayag and Kaylene Guzman (6-0, 6-0, 6-4).
