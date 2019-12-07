High school sports schedule for Dec. 7-14. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Dec. 7—Ayala in Buena Park Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills in San Dimas Tournament, TBA.; DON LUGO in Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park) Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Webb Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 9-14—Chino, Don Lugo in Glendora Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 10— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13—CHINO HILLS vs. View Park Charter, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14—Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 4 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dec. 7—Don Lugo in Azusa Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 10— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10-14—Ayala in Arroyo (El Monte) Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 11-14—Don Lugo in Roosevelt (Eastvale) Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 14—Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dec. 7—Ontario Christian at Calvin Christian (Escondido), 10:30 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Liberty Christian (at Calvin Christian High in Escondido), 2 p.m.
Dec. 9—CHINO vs. Etiwanda, 5 p.m.
Dec. 10—CHINO HILLS vs. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Walnut, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 4 p.m.
Dec. 11—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Covina, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 13—Ayala at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 5:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ganesha, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 6 p.m.
Dec. 14—Chino Hills in Riverside Poly Tournament, TBA.
Girls soccer
Dec. 7—Ayala in Katella (Anaheim) Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 7, 14—Chino in Ganesha (Pomona) Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 9—Chino at Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Diamond Ranch, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10—Don Lugo at Garey (Pomona), 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Dec. 11—Ayala at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Covina, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 12—DON LUGO vs. Bonita, 5 p.m.
Dec. 13—AYALA vs. Centennial, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at South Hills (West Covina), 5:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Glendora, 5:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 4 p.m.
Dec. 14—Ontario Christian in Newport Harbor Tournament, TBA.
Girls water polo
Dec. 9—Chino at Norte Vista (Riverside), 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 10—Ayala at Corona, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 11—DON LUGO vs. Nogales, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 12—CHINO vs. Moreno Valley, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 13-14—Ayala in Ayala Tournament, TBA.
Wrestling
Dec. 7—Ayala (boys) in Westminster Tournament, 9 a.m.; Chino Hills in Scott Davis Invitational at Mater Dei Academy in Chula Vista, 10 a.m.; Don Lugo in Ontario Tournament, 10 a.m.
Dec. 12—CHINO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 13—Chino at Downey Tournament, 3 p.m.
Dec. 14—Ayala (girls) in Santa Ana Tournament, 9 a.m.; Chino at Downey Tournament, 9 a.m.; Don Lugo (girls) in Norco Rodeo Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.