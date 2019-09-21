High school sports schedule for Sept. 21-28. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Sept. 27—Ayala at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Hesperia, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. California, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 21—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian in Woodbridge Invitational at SilverLakes Sports Complex, 5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, TBA.
Sept. 24—Chino Hills in Baseline League cluster meet at Central Park, 11200 Baseline Road in Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League cluster meet at Agate Park, 8623 Jurupa Road in Jurupa Valley, 4:40 p.m.
Sept. 28—Ayala in Palomares League cluster meet at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, 750 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte, 9 a.m.; Don Lugo in Sunny Hills Invitational at Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, TBA.
Girls golf
Sept. 23—Ayala in Rainbow Sandals Tournament at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, 150 E. Avenida Magdalena in San Clemente, 8 a.m.
Sept. 24—CHINO vs. Upland, TBA.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3 p.m.
Sept. 25—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3 p.m.
Sept. 26—Ayala at Glendora, 2:30 p.m.; Chino at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), TBA.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sept. 24—Ayala at Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 26—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 21—Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 23—Don Lugo at Valencia (Placentia), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 24—Ayala at Claremont, 4:15 p.m.; Chino at Valley View (Moreno Valley), 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25—DON LUGO vs. Los Amigos, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 26—CHINO vs. Hillcrest, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 26-28—Chino Hills in Villa Park Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 27—Don Lugo at Roosevelt (Eastvale), 3:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 21—Ontario Christian in Freeway Games Invitational at Santiago High School, 1395 Foothill Parkway in Corona, TBA.
Sept. 23—Chino at Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (Riverside), 6 p.m.
Sept. 24—Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25—AYALA vs. Colony, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27—Ayala at Bonita, 4:30 p.m.
