High school sports schedule for Oct. 5-12. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 11—Ayala at Glendora, 7 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Bar, 6 p.m.; Chino Hills at Damien, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 5—Chino in Central Park Invitational in Huntington Beach, TBA.
Oct. 11, 12—Ayala, Ontario Christian in Clovis Invitational, 8 a.m.
Oct. 12—Chino Hills in Inland Empire Challenge at Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore, TBA.; Don Lugo in Bell Gardens Invitational at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, TBA.
Girls golf
Oct. 7—Ayala in Ayala Fall Classic at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills, 9 a.m.
Oct. 8—Ayala at Troy (Fullerton), 2:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 3 p.m.
Oct. 9—AYALA vs. Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 10—Ayala at Rowland (Rowland Heights), 2:45 p.m.; Chino at Upland, TBA.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 7—Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 8—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 10—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 5—Ayala in Gabrielino Tournament (Alhambra), TBA.
Oct. 7—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8—CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 6 p.m.
Oct. 9—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 10—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6 p.m.
Oct. 11—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 11-12—Chino Hills, Ontario Christian in So Cal Invitational in San Diego, TBA.
Boys water polo
Oct. 5—Don Lugo in Don Lugo Tournament, TBA.
Oct. 7—CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 8—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 4:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 9—DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 10—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 11, 12—Chino, Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.