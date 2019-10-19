High school sports schedule for Oct. 19-26. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 19—Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino in 40th annual Milk Can Game, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
(CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be announced at noon today, Saturday, Oct. 19, at cifss.org)
Oct. 22—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games; teams, times and locations to be announced.
Oct. 24—CIF-Southern Section first-round games; teams, times and locations to be announced.
Oct. 26—CIF-Southern Section second-round games; teams, times and locations to be announced.
Cross country
Oct. 19—Ayala in Warner Pacific Classic at Lents Park in Oregon, TBA.
Oct. 22— Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Citrus Heritage Park in Riverside, 4:40 p.m.
Oct. 25—Don Lugo in Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, TBA.
Oct. 26—Ayala in Riverside Invitational at Riverside Cross-Country Course, TBA.; Chino Hills in Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, TBA.
Boys water polo
Oct. 19—Ayala in Villa Park Tournament, TBA.
Oct. 21—CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 22—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, TBA.
Oct. 23—Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 24—AYALA vs. Bonita, 4:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), TBA; Don Lugo at Los Altos (Hacienda Heights), 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 25—DON LUGO vs. El Modena, 3:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Oct. 22—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Diamond Bar Country Club, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 23—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills, 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 24—Ayala in Troy Invitational at Fullerton Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 22—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (at La Sierra University in Riverside), 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 24—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
