High school sports schedule for Jan. 18-25. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Jan. 21—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 6:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24—Ayala at Claremont, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jan. 18—Ayala, Chino Hills in Norco Extravaganza, Norco High at 2065 Temescal Avenue, Norco. Chino Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Ayala, 3 p.m.; CHINO vs. Moreno Valley, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo vs. Arcadia at Bishop Amat Shootout in La Puente, 11 a.m.
Jan. 20—Ayala in J.W. North Single-Day event (Riverside), 10 a.m.
Jan. 21—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Diamond Bar, 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 24—Ayala at Claremont, 5 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Jan. 21—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at. Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 4 p.m.
Jan. 22— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Santa Rosa Academy, 4 p.m.
Jan. 23—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 5 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 5 p.m.
Jan. 24—Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Jan. 21—Ayala at Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 23—AYALA vs. Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 5 p.m.
Jan. 24—Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 4 p.m.
Girls water polo
Jan. 21—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 23—Ayala at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Jan. 18—Ayala, Chino (girls) in Ayala Tournament, 8 a.m.
Jan. 22—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6 p.m.
Jan. 23—AYALA vs. Bonita, 6 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25—Chino, Chino Hills in Montclair Tournament, TBA.
