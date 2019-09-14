High school sports schedule for Sept. 14-21. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Sept. 14—Ayala at Moorpark in Cali Classic, 4500 N. Tierra Rejada Road in Moorpark, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 19—Ayala at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20—CHINO vs. Patriot, 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Charter Oak, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Valley Christian (Cerritos), 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 14—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills in Ayala High Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament, TBA.; Don Lugo in Whittier Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 16—Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17—CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18—AYALA vs. Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 4 :30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Glendora, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20-21—Ontario Christian in Freeway Games Invitational at Santiago High, 1395 E. Foothill Parkway in Corona, TBA.
Girls golf
Sept. 17—AYALA vs. Claremont, TBA.; CHINO vs. Chino Hills (at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino), TBA.
Sept. 18—AYALA vs. Chino Hills, 3 p.m.
Sept. 19—Ayala at Claremont (at Marshall Canyon Golf Course, 6100 Stephens Ranch Road in La Verne), 2:45 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 14—Chino Hills in Chino Hills Thrills in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 16—Don Lugo at Charter Oak (Covina), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 17—AYALA vs. Vista Murrieta, 4 p.m.; CHINO vs. La Sierra, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 18—DON LUGO vs. Warren, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 19—CHINO vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 19-21—Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
Girls tennis
Sept. 17—Chino Hills at Bonita (La Verne), 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 18—Chino at Kaiser (Fontana); Ontario Christian at Norco, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 19—Ayala at El Dorado (Placentia), 3 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 20—Chino Hills at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 21—Ayala, Chino Hills in Woodbridge Invitational at Silverlakes Sports Complex, 5555 Hamner Ave., Corona, TBA.
Sept. 24— Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Agate Park, 8623 Jurupa Road in Jurupa Valley, 4:40 p.m.
Football
Sept. 7– Ontario Christian at Saddleback Valley Christian (at JSerra High School, 26351 Junipero Serra Road in San Juan Capistrano), 6 p.m.
Sept. 12– Don Lugo at Northview at Covina District Stadium, 200 W. Puente St., Covina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13– Chino Hills at Bishop Amat (La Puente), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Ontario (homecoming), 7 p.m.
Sept. 14– Ayala at Moorpark in Cali Classic, 4500 N. Tierra Rejada Road in Moorpark, 8:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Sept. 7– Ayala in Chappy Invitational in Rancho Mirage, 9 a.m.
Sept. 10– CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3 p.m.
Sept. 11– AYALA vs. Murrieta Valley, 3 p.m.; Chino Hills at Claremont, 3 p.m.
Sept. 12– Ayala at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), TBA.
Boys water polo
Sept. 7– Ayala in Ayala Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 9– Don Lugo at Troy (Fullerton), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 10– CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 11– Chino Hills at Villa Park, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 13– DON LUGO vs. Webb, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 13-14– Chino Hills in Chino Hills Thrills in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 9– AYALA vs. San Dimas, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10– Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 6 p.m.
Sept. 11– Chino at Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12– ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13-14– Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills in Ayala Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament, TBA.; Don Lugo in Whittier Tournament, TBA.
Girls tennis
Sept. 10– AYALA vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Ganesha (Pomona), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 12– Ayala at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 13– CHINO vs. Edgewood, 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.