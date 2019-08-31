High school sports schedule for Aug. 31-Sept. 7. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Sept. 5—Don Lugo at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6—AYALA vs. Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Artesia, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Corona, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7—Ontario Christian at Saddleback Valley Christian (at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano), 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 3—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Rosary Academy (Fullerton), 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 6 p.m.
Sept. 5—Ayala at Norco, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Colony (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6-7—Ontario Christian in Dave Mohs Tournament at Edison High in Huntington Beach, TBA.
Girls tennis
Aug. 31—Chino, Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga) Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 3—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 4—Chino at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 5—AYALA vs. Troy, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Los Altos, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Pomona, 3:15 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 3—Ayala at Cerritos, 4 p.m.;
Sept. 4—DON LUGO vs. Norco, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 5— Chino at Temecula Valley, 4 p.m.
Sept. 6—DON LUGO vs. Garden Grove, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 6-7—Ayala in Ayala Tournament, TBA.
Cross country
Aug. 31—Ayala in Great Cow Invitational at Knabe Park in Cerritos, 8 a.m.
Sept. 5—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League cluster meet at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, 5 p.m.
Sept. 6—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills in Cool Breeze Invitational at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Sept. 2—Ayala at La Habra, 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 3—Chino at Webb (Claremont), TBA; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 3 p.m.
Sept. 4—CHINO HILLS vs. La Mirada, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 5—Ayala at Palm Desert, 2:30 p.m.; Chino at Upland, TBA; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 3 p.m.
Sept. 6-7—Ayala at Chappy Invitational in Rancho Mirage, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.