Chino Valley National Junior Basketball is accepting signups for its upcoming winter season.
Cost for players in kindergarten through first grade is $150 if paid by Sept. 15, $165 if paid by Oct. 15 and $180 after Oct. 15.
Players in grades two through 12 are $210 by Sept. 15, $225 by Oct. 15 and $240 after Oct. 15.
Teams will play 10 season games and two tournament games. Players will receive a uniform and basketball.
Volunteer coaches are needed.
Evaluations and team drafts will take place in October, followed by practices in November and league games in December.
Information: njbchinoval ley.com or email chinoval leynjbl.org.
