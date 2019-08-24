Priority registration for the City of Chino Hills’ age 30 and over men’s, women’s and coed 11-on-11 soccer leagues will take place through Sept. 9 for teams that played in the summer league.
Open registration will take place Sept. 9 to Oct. 17 for new teams. Season play will begin the week of Oct. 3.
Cost is $60 for Chino Hills residents, $75 for non-residents. It includes 10 weeks of games, officials’ fees and team awards.
Teams finishing in first and second place in their divisions will receive awards.
The women’s 30-and-over league will play Thursday nights, followed by the coed league on Friday nights.
The men’s league will be held Sunday mornings and afternoons.
A location for games has not yet been announced.
Information: 364-2700 or chinohills.org.
