CYAA taking basketball signups
The Christian Youth Athletic Association will accept basketball signups from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 15 at Ontario Christian Elementary School, 1907 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario.
Season games will be played Saturdays, April 4 through May 30. High school divisions games will be played April 3 through May 22. All games will tip off at the Westwind Park gymnasium, 2455 Riverside Drive, located between Vineyard and Archibald avenues.
Early registration will be $108. Cost will later rise to $128 and late registration cost will be $148. Online registration is available at cyaa.sportngin.com/regis ter/form/909091953
City of Chino 5K events scheduled
Registration is underway for two annual City of Chino 5K runs, set for Saturdays, Feb. 1 and March 7.
The 20th annual Run for Russ will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Cost for the 5K race is $35. Groups of 5 or more will receive a $5 discount per person. Children 12 and younger can run for $15.
The 10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run will be 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Ayala Park.
Cost for the fun run is $10, $35 for the 5K run, and $40 for the 10K run if paid by Feb. 29. Cost rises by $5 after that date. All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum. Registration for all races will be taken at race wire.com. Information: 334-3270.
Youth track meet signups continue
Signups for the City of Chino and City of Chino Hills youth track meets are still available.
Children born from 2005 to 2013 are eligible to compete. The City of Chino will host its meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Cost is $10 for Chino residents, $20 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit teamsideline.com/chino or call 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city.
Cost is $13. Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Information: chinohills.org/trackandfield.
