Ayala High will host its 27th annual boys water polo tournament Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by its annual girls’ volleyball tournament on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14.
A maximum 32 teams will compete in the boys’ water polo tournament. Ayala won the tournament title in 2017.
First-round brackets will be released about a week prior to the tournament.
This year’s Jeff Chandler Memorial girls’ volleyball tournament, named in honor of the former Ayala head coach, will begin at 3 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Ontario Christian High, which won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 titles last season, is the defending tournament champion in the gold division.
The Knights, however, do not have the Ayala Tournament on their schedule this year.
Information: ayalasports.org.
