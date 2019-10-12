The Ayala High football team and Ontario Christian girls’ volleyball occupy the No. 1-spots in their respective divisions of the CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Ayala defeated Claremont last week, 41-14, to improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league. The Bulldogs played Glendora (6-0, 1-0) Friday night at Citrus College after Champion press time. Ayala has three games remaining on its regular season schedule—vs. Colony on Friday, Oct. 18; at Bonita on Friday, Oct. 25; and vs. Alta Loma on Friday, Nov. 1.
Ontario Christian volleyball sports a 23-1 overall record and 12-0 record in the Ambassador League with two victories this week.
The Knights, who are the defending CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 champion, have won 44 of its last 45 games, dating back to last season.
Ontario Christian is playing today (Oct. 12) in the So Cal Invitational in San Diego and has its final two Ambassador League games of the season against Woodcrest on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and at Loma Linda Academy on Thursday, Nov. 17.
All CIF-Southern Section rankings can be viewed at cifss.org.
