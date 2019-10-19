Registration deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dates: Saturdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 29.
Cost: $63 for Chino residents; $73 for non-residents.
Location: Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 11 a.m. for players born in 2012 and 2013.
Information: The eight-week league will begin with team practices in December, followed by games on Jan. 11.
A coaches meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by a parent meeting on Friday, Nov. 1 or Saturday, Nov. 2.
Players will receive a basketball jersey, award and a team pizza party.
Call 334-3258 for more information.
