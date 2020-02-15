CYAA taking basketball signups
The Christian Youth Athletic Association will accept basketball signups from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 15) at Ontario Christian Elementary School, 1907 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario. Season games will be played Saturdays, April 4 through May 30. High school divisions games will be played April 3 through May 22, Early registration will be $108. Cost will later rise to $128 and late registration cost will be $148. Information: cyaa.sportngin.com/regis ter/form/909091953.
Track meet signups continue
Signups for the City of Chino and City of Chino Hills youth track meets are still available.
Children born from 2005 to 2013 are eligible to compete. The City of Chino will host its meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit teamsideline.com/chino or call 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city.
Cost is $13. Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Information: chi nohills.org/trackandfield.
Open gym offered
The gymnasiums at the Neighborhood Activity Center and the Preserve Community Center, both in Chino, are available for open gym basketball.
Daily fees are $2 for Chino residents 18 and over, $3 for non-residents.
There is no cost for Chino residents under age 18, and $1 for nonresidents under age 18.
A $5 membership card is required.
Monthly passes are available for $26 for Chino residents, $36 for nonresidents.
The Preserve Community Center is at 15800 Main St., Chino. The Neighborhood Activity Center, located at 5201 D St., is in downtown Chino.
