Chino Hills-based Special Angels Foundation will host its inaugural Basketball Games, featuring teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Rehabilitation Center and Ontario Police Department, at 8:30 a.m. at Johnson Center, 214 N. Palm Ave., Rialto.
Tickets are $20.
Proceeds will support families with special-needs children. Information: specialan gelsfoundation.org.
