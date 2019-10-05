Food for Life Ministry in Chino will host its second annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 per golfer, which includes breakfast, lunch and awards.
Proceeds benefit Food for Life Ministry, which distributes groceries on a regular basis to anyone needing food.
Information: foodforlifeministry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.