The Chino High boys and Ontario Christian High girls’ soccer teams are among those ranked into the top 10 of their respective divisions in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys soccer,
Division 5
1. Marshall 2. Desert Hot Springs 3. Coachella Valley 4. Nogales 5. Oak Hills 6. Tahquitz 7. Beverly Hills 8. Granite Hills 9. Animo Leadership 10. Chino
Girls soccer,
Division 6
1. Coachella Valley 2. Ontario Christian 3. Desert Mirage 4. University Prep (Victorville) 5. Nogales 6. Pomona Catholic 7. Gabrielino 8. Orange Vista 9. Oxford Academy 10. Schurr
