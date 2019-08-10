City of Chino will host a Pee Wee soccer class for children age 3 to 6 at Ayala Park in Chino, starting Saturday, Aug. 24.
Players ages 3 and 4 will attend class 9 to 10 a.m. and players ages 5 and 6 will attend 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The six-week class costs $41 for Chino residents, $51 for non-residents.
Children will receive a pizza party, T-shirt and certificate.
Information: cityofchino.org or 334-3258.
