Chino Youth Boxing Foundation will host its Legends Showcase at1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger. Boxers from around Southern California are expected to participate.
Information: 334-3260.
