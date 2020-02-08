All CIF-SS football players honored
Ten Chino Valley high school football players earned All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2019 season.
Division 5 (from Chino Hills High): Matthew Geeting, quarterback, junior; Tyler Perez, offensive line, senior; Isiah Carl, defensive back, junior; Tucker Belville, linebacker, senior.
Division 6 (from Ayala High): Cole McCain, quarterback, senior; Anthony La France, offensive line, senior.
Division 7 (from Don Lugo High): Gary Garcia, running back, junior.
Division 11 (from Ontario Christian High): Ricky Freymond, offensive line, junior; Connor Mooneyham, running back, senior; Nathaniel Lozano, tight end, senior.
National Signing Day held
Several Ayala, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school student-athletes signed with the college choices this week.
Wednesday was National Signing Day.
Ayala High student-athletes were: Noah Benson, swimming, Biola University in La Mirada; Kayla Rodgers, softball, Yavapai College in Arizona; Phylicia Valdez, tennis, Hope International University in Fullerton; Cassandra Roman, softball, Wheeling University in West Virginia; Anthony La France, football, Weber State University in Utah; and Marissa Zorrilla, softball, Cornell University in New York.
Chino Hills High student-athletes were: Tyler Perez, football, Cal State Sacramento; Kylie Bardwell, softball, Whitworth University in Washington; Max Ewins, swimming, Concordia University in Irvine; Shaday Allen, Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes; Alison Keller, soccer, Southern Utah University; Kiana Moreno, soccer, Vanguard University in Costa Mesa; Ashley Collins, basketball, Willamette University in Oregon; Erik Garcia, cross country-track and field, University of La Verne; and Leila Peregrina, soccer, Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Don Lugo High student athletes were: Sean Boskovich, baseball, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; Sarah Velasquez, softball, University of Minnesota-Crookston; and Connor Burns, baseball, Cal State Long Beach.
CIF-SS rankings out
Boys basketball
Division 4A: 1. Oakwood 2. St. Pius-St. Matthias 3. Cabrillo 4. Buena Park 5. Yeshiva 6. South Pasadena 7. South El Monte 8. Loma Linda Academy 9. Whittier 10. Lancaster 11. Western Christian 12. Cate 13. Jurupa Hills 14. Kennedy 15. Don Lugo 16. Beacon Hill.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Eisenhower 3. Viewpoint 4. Yucca Valley 5. Grace Brethren 6. West Covina 7. Chino 8. Royal 9. La Quinta 10. Dominguez 11. Anaheim 12. (tie) Torrance and Providence 14. Riverside Poly 15. Rowland 16. Hillcrest.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. Ontario Christian 3. Xavier Prep 4. La Salle 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Montclair 8. Orange Vista 9. Moreno Valley 10. Bassett 11. Riverside Notre Dame 12. Pasadena Poly 13. Highland 14. Portola 15. Santa Clara 16. Garden Grove Santiago.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Granite Hills 2. Nogales 3. Baldwin Park 4. Rancho Cucamonga 5. La Canada 6. Eisenhower 7. Bishop Amat 8. Ayala 9. Amino Leadership 10. (tie) Chaparral and Marshall Fundamental.
Division 6: 1. Brentwood 2. Ganesha 3. Silverado 4. Dunn 5. Crossroads 6. Ontario Christian 7. Cate 8. St. Genevieve 9. Pomona 10. Mountain View.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Shadow Hills 3. Marshall Fundamental 4. University Prep 5. El Rancho 6. Schurr 7. Ontario Christian 8. Coachella Valley 9. Rancho Verde 10. Desert Mirage.
