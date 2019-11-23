Registration is underway for the eighth annual Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino.
A children’s fun run will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K and 10K races will start at 8:15 a.m. Children must be 8 years old or younger.
Cost for the children’s fun run is $15 if paid before Tuesday, Nov. 26, or $20 after that date.
5K cost is $35, and the 10K cost is $40 until Nov. 26.
After that date, cost rises by $5. This year’s event will also feature a costume contest, according to organizers.
All proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley YMCA.
The race is the first of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K races. The 20th annual Run for Russ is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 and the 10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire is scheduled for Saturday, March 2.
Registration for all races will be taken at racewire.com.
Information: 334-3270.
