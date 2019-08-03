Several Chino Hills Aquatics swimmers placed in the top three in their events at a Junior Olympic meet at Riverside Aquatics Center.
The meet was held July 24-28.
11-12 girls division: Sam Cummins-, 100 back, third; 100 fly, third; 200 free, third; 50 fly, second; 200IM, third; 50 back, first.
10U boys: Alan DiBello, 50 back, fourth.
13-14 boys: Michael DiBello, 200IM, second.
15-18 girls: Nohely Lopez, 50 free, second.
11-12 girls: Teagan O’Dell, 100 fly, first; 100 fly, first; 50 breast, first; 50 fly, first; 100 breast, first; 50 free, first (new Southern California record).
11-12 girls: 400 free relay, second; 200 medley relay, second; 400 medley relay, first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.