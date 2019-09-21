Ontario Christian High girls volleyball remains the No. 1-ranked team in the latest CIF-Southern Section poll, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season. Don Lugo High girls volleyball is ranked sixth in Division 6, the polls show.
Ayala High football is ranked fifth in Division 6 and Chino Hills High and Ayala High are ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, in girls’ volleyball. All rankings can be viewed at cifss.org.
