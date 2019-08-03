A dozen Chino Pumas youth track athletes competed July 23-29 at the USA Track and Field National Youth Olympic Championships in Sacramento.
Silei Ili placed third in 8U girls javelin and 11th in shot put. In the same division, Ariah Lewis took 26th in javelin.
Isaac Lewis placed third in 8U boys javelin, Riley Ili took 25th in 9-10 girls’ javelin and Tiago Avila placed 23rd in 9-10 boys’ javelin.
In 11-12 girls division, Audrey Sanchez was eighth in javelin and Lauren Henry placed 14th in pentathlon.
Alexis Wachowski took 17th in 13-14 girls’ pole vault and Zachary Matlock placed 25th in 13-14 boys’ 200m hurdles. Logan Castro placed 20th in 100m and 27th in 200m in 13-14 boys’ division.
Madeline Seifert took eight in 15-16 girls’ heptathlon and Valeia Payne placed 20th in 400m in 17-18 girls’ division.
