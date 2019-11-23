Don Lugo High baseball player and 2019 Mt. Baldy League Most Valuable Player Connor Burns signed a national letter of intent with Long Beach State University.
Burns hit .349 last season and led the Conquistadores in plate appearances (103), hits (30), runs (23), RBIs (27) and home runs (four).
