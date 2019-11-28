City of Chino Hills is offering 30-and-over men’s, women’s and coed adult soccer leagues, taking place Jan. 6 through March 15.
Players must be at least 30 years old, city officials said.
The location of games has not been announced.
Cost is $60 for Chino Hills residents, $75 for non-residents. Women’s games will be played Thursday nights, coed games on Friday nights and men’s games on Sunday mornings or Sunday afternoons. Teams must have a minimum of 10 players or a maximum of 22 players.
Awards will be given to first- and second-place teams. Information: chinohills.org or 364-2700.
