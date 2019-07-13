Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity golf tournament will tee off at noon Monday, Aug. 12 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
Cost is $150, or $500 for a foursome.
Proceeds will benefit building homes in Chino Hills for two military veteran families.
Information: habitatpv.org/events/charity-golf-tournament.
