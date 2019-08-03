City of Chino will offer its six-week youth basketball clinic for players ages 9 to 14, starting Saturday, Sept. 7 at The Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $52 for Chino residents, $62 for non-residents.
Players ages 9 and 10 will attend the clinic 8 to 10 a.m.
Players ages 11 and 12 will attend 10 a.m. to noon, and players ages 13 and 14 will attend noon to 2 p.m.
Participants will receive a T-shirt and certificate.
Information: 334-3258.
