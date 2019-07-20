The gymnasiums at the Neighborhood Activity Center and the Preserve Community Center, both in Chino, are available for open gym basketball.
Daily fees are $2 for Chino residents 18 and over, $3 for non-residents.
There is no cost for Chino residents under age 18 and $1 for non-residents under age 18.
A $5 membership card is required.
Monthly passes are available for $26 for Chino residents, $36 for nonresidents.
The Preserve Community Center is at 15800 Main St. The Neighborhood Activity Center, located at 5201 D St. is in downtown Chino.
