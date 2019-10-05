Players and coaches of Don Lugo High football’s 1979 CIF-Southern Section championship team are invited to a tailgating barbecue and attend this year’s Homecoming game, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 at the Don Lugo stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The barbecue will start at 4 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.
Each player and coach will be introduced prior to the game, marking the 40th anniversary of Don Lugo’s football champion that came after a 24-22 victory over Royal Oak High at Mt. San Antonio College stadium.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/DALSports Boosters/ or call Don Lugo High School at 591-3902.
