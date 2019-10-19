Pee Wee Soccer
Dates: Saturdays, through Sept. 21.
Cost: $41 for Chino residents, $51 for non-residents.
Location: Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 9 to 10 a.m. for players ages 3-4; 10:30 to 11 a.m. for players ages 5-6.
Information: Players will learn fundamentals of soccer in a non-competitive environment.
All players will receive a T-shirt, certificate and pizza party. Call 334-3258 for more information.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Registration deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dates: Jan. 11 through Feb. 29.
Cost: $63 for Chino residents; $73 for non-residents.
Location: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Divisions: Boys 2003-2005; Boys 2006-2007; Boys 2008-2009; Boys 2010-2011; Girls 2006-2007; Girls 2008-2009; Girls 2010-2011.
Players already on a high school basketball team are prohibited from playing in a recreational or organized league because of rules by the CIF-Southern Section.
Information: 334-3258.
