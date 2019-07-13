Christian Youth Athletics Association will host flag football signups, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Ontario Christian High, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
Cost is $135.
Games will be played Saturdays Sept. 14 through Nov. 2. Online registration is available at cyaa.org.
The league will host its inaugural football clinic, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29 at Ontario Christian High.
Cost is $29, which will include a T-shirt and pizza lunch.
The clinic is designed for players ages 7 to 14. Information: cyaa.org.
