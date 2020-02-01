No. 21 retired for Okongwu brothers
Chino Hills High held a jersey retirment ceremony Friday after Champion press time in honor of two Okongwu family members who had a major impact on the Huskies basketball program as players during the past decade.
The school retired No. 21 in honor of Nnamdi Okongwu and his younger brother Onyeka Okongwu in a ceremony at the Chino Hills High gym.
Nnamdi Okongwu played for the Huskies during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 season before he died July 17, 2014 in a skateboarding accident on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
More than a 1,000 people attended a memorial service for Nnamdi Okongwu at Chino Hills High’s stadium.
The 6-foot-9-inch forward had a scholarship offer to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.
Oneyka Okongwu chose to wear No. 21 in honor of his brother during his four seasons at Chino Hills High, where he won three state championships (2016, 2018 and 2019). Onyeka is currently a freshman on the University of Southern California men’s basketball team, averging 17.3 points and 8.9 points per game.
Should he leave USC after one season, Okongwu is projected to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft.
CIF-SS rankings out
Seven Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in the CIF-Southern Section polls for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Boys basketball
Division 4A: 1. Oakwood 2. St. Pius-St. Matthias 3. South Pasadena 4. Buena Park 5. Yeshiva 6. Cabrillo-Lompoc 7. South El Monte 8. Jurupa Hills 9. Lancaster 10. Loma Linda Academy 11. Don Lugo 12. Western Christian 13. Kennedy 14. Beacon Hill 15. Whittier 16. Cate.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Viewpoint 3. Eisenhower 4. Yucca Valley 5. Grace Brethren 6. West Covina 7. Royal 8. Chino 9. Torrance 10. Dominguez 11. La Qunita 12. Providence 13. Anaheim 14. Riverside Poly 15. Yorba Linda 16. Rowland.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. Xavier Prep 3. La Salle 4. Ontario Christian 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Orange Vista 8. Montclair 9. Bassett 10. Moreno Valley 11. Portola 12. Pasadena Poly 13. Santa Clara 14. Riverside Notre Dame 15. Highland 16. Inglewood.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Granite Hills 2. Nogales 3. Baldwin Park 4. Rancho Cucamonga 5. Bishop Amat 6. La Canada 7. Eisenhower 8. Coachella Valley 9. Oak Hills 10. (tie) Ayala and Animo Leadership.
Division 6: 1. Brentwood 2. Silverado 3. Ganesha 4. Dunn 5. Pomona 6. Crossroads 7. Aquinas 8. Ontario Christian 9. St. Genevieve 10. Cate.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Shadow Hills 3. Marshall 4. University Prep-Victorville 5. Ontario Christian 6. El Rancho 7. Schurr 8. Don Lugo 9. Rancho Mirage 10. (tie) Coachella Valley and Rancho Verde.
CYAA taking basketball signups
The Christian Youth Athletic Association will accept basketball signups from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 1) and Saturday, Feb. 15 at Ontario Christian Elementary School, 1907 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario.
Season games will be played Saturdays, April 4 through May 30. High school divisions games will be played April 3 through May 22. All games will tip off at the Westwind Park gymnasium, 2455 Riverside Drive, located between Vineyard and Archibald avenues.
Early registration will be $108. Cost will later rise to $128 and late registration cost will be $148. Online registration is available at cyaa.sportngin.com/register/form/909091953
Youth track meet signups continue
Signups for the City of Chino and City of Chino Hills youth track meets are still available.
Children born from 2005 to 2013 are eligible to compete. The City of Chino will host its meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Cost is $10 for Chino residents, $20 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit teamsideline.com/chino or call 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city.
Cost is $13. Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Information: chinohills.org/trackandfield.
Basketball league to begin in Chino
Registration for the City of Chino’s men’s basketball league, taking place Sundays, Feb. 3 through May 9, is underway.
Cost is $310 per team and a $25 per team, per game fee for referees. Players must be at least 18 years old. Non-Chino residents will pay an extra $10.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Jan. 25.
Information: 334-3260.
Open gym offered
The gymnasiums at the Neighborhood Activity Center and the Preserve Community Center, both in Chino, are available for open gym basketball.
Daily fees are $2 for Chino residents 18 and over, $3 for non-residents.
There is no cost for Chino residents under age 18, and $1 for nonresidents under age 18.
A $5 membership card is required.
Monthly passes are available for $26 for Chino residents, $36 for nonresidents.
The Preserve Community Center is at 15800 Main St., Chino. The Neighborhood Activity Center, located at 5201 D St., is in downtown Chino.
