Girls born in 2004 are needed for the Freedom FC G04 Black division soccer team.
Open tryouts will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fairfield Ranch Park, 16333 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Coaches want to fill two spots on the roster and three to four spots on their practice squad.
Information: Brian Perreault, 358-1934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.