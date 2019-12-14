CHHS grad makes LMU history
Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a member of the 2015-16 national championship basketball team at the school, recorded the first triple double by a Loyola Marymount University player last Saturday in the Lions’ 83-67 victory over Grambling State.
Scott, a junior, tallied 21 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds for the Lions, who improved to 4-5 with the victory.
Loyola Marymount University is located in Los Angeles.
Chino Pumas head to nationals
Three Chino Pumas cross country runners will compete today (Dec. 14) at the USA Track and Field National Youth Cross Country Junior Olympic Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.
Competing are Benjamin Kebenei, L’Mio Edwards and Isabella Kebenei. More than 4,500 athletes will compete in today’s nationals.
Ayala golf program tournament Jan. 20
The Ayala High golf program will host a fundraiser tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150, which includes lunch and dinner. Information: ayalasports.com.
CIF-SS rankings released
Two Ontario Christian High and one Chino High sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Dominguez 2. (tie) Pioneer and Torrance 4. (tie) Eisenhower and Long Beach Wilson 6. Viewpoint 7. Grace Brethren 8. Royal 9. (tie) Chino and Providence 11. La Quinta 12. Riverside Poly 13. (tie) Hillcrest and Rowland 15. Yucca Valley 16. (tie) Chadwick, West Covina and Compton.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. La Salle 3. Xavier Prep 4. Ontario Christian 5. Riverside Notre Dame 6. Pilibos 7. Bassett 8. (tie) Santa Clara and Montclair 10. Portola 11. Holy Martyrs 12. Inglewood 13. St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14. Pasadena Poly 15. Serrano 16. (tie) Moreno Valley and Garey.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Desert Mirage 2. Ontario Christian 3. Rancho Mirage 4. Coachella Valley 5. Gabrielino 6. Marshall 7. Shadow Hills 8. Schurr 9. Nogales 10. Perris.
Assistant baseball coach needed
Chino High baseball is seeking a varsity assistant coach for its 2020 season. A background check will be required.
Previous coaching experience is a must.
Information: Head coach Gary Libby at gary2_libby@chino.k12.ca.us or (760) 912-5483.
