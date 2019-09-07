UCLA swimmer Kenisha Liu, an Ayala High graduate, was among five Bruins swimmers or divers named a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Athletic Association Scholar All-American for the 2018-19 season. Athletes must have a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and compete in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Liu, a junior, is a first-time recipient of the award.
Other UCLA swimmers and divers earning the award were junior Maisie Jameson, freshman Delaney Smith, senior Sandra Soe and senior Traci Shiver.
She qualified for the NCAA Championships during the 2018-19 season in three individual events— 200 IM, 100 free, 200 free.
Liu was also named a Pacific-12 Conference All-Academic Team honorable mention award winner last season.
