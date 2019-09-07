The fourth annual American Hero Charity golf tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Whispering Lakes Golf Course, 2525 Riverside Drive in Ontario. Cost is $100 per golfer. Information: 633-6015.
