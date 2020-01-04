Ball hits career-high 3 pointers in a game
Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers Sunday night in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 127-112 win over the Houston Rockets.
Ball, the Pelicans’ starting point guard, played a team-high 40 minutes in the victory, finishing 10 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 12 from behind the 3-point line. The 6-foot-6 guard also had 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a plus-minus of +12.
Ball graduated in 2016 from Chino Hills High where he led the Huskies to the 2015-16 CIF-Southern Section and CIF State Open Division championships. He spent one season at UCLA before he was selected as the No. 2-overall draft pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was traded in July to the Pelicans in a package deal that brought NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers.
This season with New Orleans, Ball is averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists in 26 games.
Ayala grad seals win for CSUF
Austin Awosika, an Ayala High graduate and senior guard with the Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball team, hit a right-handed 15-foot floating shot with 23.2 seconds to seal the Titans’ 77-74 victory over UCLA last Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood.
It was Cal State Fullerton’s first win over a Power 5 team in eight years.
Awosika finished with 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals for Fullerton, which won for only the fourth time in 14 games this season. UCLA fell to 5-8.
This season, Awosika is averaging 14.1 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting.
Arconado hits 1,000-mark at WSU
Chino Hills resident Brandon Arconado, a Bishop Amat High graduate, became only the 13th receiver at Washington State University to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season after going for 167 yards in the Cougars’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Air Force Dec. 27.
Arconado was the first Cougars receive to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Gabe Marks in 2015.
He had six games this season with at least 100 receiving yards in a game. His highest total was 148 yards in the Cougars win over Stanford on Nov. 16.
Ayala golf program tournament Jan. 20
The Ayala High golf program will host a fundraiser tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150, which includes lunch and dinner. Information: ayalasports.com.
Assistant baseball coach needed
Chino High baseball is seeking a varsity assistant coach for its 2020 season. A background check will be required.
Previous coaching experience is a must.
Information: Head coach Gary Libby at gary2_libby@chino.k12.ca.us or (760) 912-5483.
Adult soccer leagues offered
City of Chino Hills is offering 30-and-over men’s, women’s and coed adult soccer leagues, taking place Jan. 6 through March 15.
Players must be at least 30 years old, city officials said.
The location of games has not been announced.
Cost is $60 for Chino Hills residents, $75 for non-residents.
Women’s games will be played Thursday nights, coed games on Friday nights and men’s games on Sunday mornings or Sunday afternoons.
Teams must have a minimum of 10 players or a maximum of 22 players.
Awards will be given to first- and second-place teams. Information: chino hills.org or 364-2700.
Men’s basketball league to begin
Registration for the City of Chino’s men’s basketball league, taking place Feb. 3 through May 9, is underway.
Cost is $310 per team and a $25 per team, per game fee for referees. Players must be at least 18 years old. Non-Chino residents will pay an extra $10.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Jan. 25.
Games will take place Sundays at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., in Chino, next to Chino City Hall.
Information: 334-3260.
