CIF-SS rankings released
Six Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s (Jan. 13-19) CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys basketball
Division 4A: 1. St. Plus/St. Matthias 2. South Pasadena 3. Buena Park 4. Yeshiva 5. Oakwood 6. Lancaster 7. Whittier 8. Loma Linda Academy 9. Cate 10. Carrillo-Lompoc 11. Western Christian 12. Jurupa Hills 13. Oxford Academy 14. Kennedy 15. Don Lugo 16. Beacon Hill.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Eisenhower 3. Dominguez 4. Viewpoint 5. Yucca Valley 6. Royal 7. Chino 8. West Covina 9. Grace Brethren 10. La Quinta 11. Torrance 12. Anaheim 13. Providence 14. Yorba Linda 15. Riverside Poly 16. Rosemead.
Division 4AA: 1. Xavier Prep 2. Paloma Valley 3. La Salle 4. Ontario Christian 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Montclair 8. Orange Vista 9. Bassett 10. Riverside Notre Dame 11. Portola 12. Inglewood 13. Santa Clara 14. San Marcos 15. Buena Park 16. (tie) Moreno Valley and Calabasas.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Coachella Valley 2. Granite Hills 3. Oak Hills 4. Nogales 5. Baldwin Park 6. Ayala 7. Rancho Cucamonga 8. La Canada 9. Chaparral 10. (tie) San Gorgonio and Amino Leadership.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Marshall 3. Shadow Hills 4. Ontario Christian 5. University Prep 6. El Rancho 7. Schurr 8. Don Lugo 9. Rancho Mirage 10. Rancho Verde.
Ayala golf program tournament Jan. 20
The Ayala High golf program will host a fundraiser tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150, which includes pastries and dinner.
Information: ayalasports.com.
CYAA taking basketball signups
The Christian Youth Athletic Association will accept signups from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 15 at Ontario Christian Elementary School, 1907 S. Euclid Ave.,, Ontario.
Season games will be played Saturdays, April 4 through May 30. High school divisions games will be played April 3 through May 22. All games will tip off at the Westwind Park gymnasium, 2455 Riverside Drive, located between Vineyard and Archibald avenues.
Early registration will be $108.
Cost will later rise to $128 and late registration cost will be $148. Online registration is available at cyaa.sportngin.com/register/form/909091953
Men’s basketball league to begin
Registration for the City of Chino’s men’s basketball league, taking place Feb. 3 through May 9, is underway.
Cost is $310 per team and a $25 per team, per game fee for referees.
Players must be at least 18 years old. Non-Chino residents will pay an extra $10.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Jan. 25.
Games will take place Sundays at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., in Chino, next to Chino City Hall.
Information: 334-3260.
City of Chino 5K events scheduled
Registration is underway for two annual City of Chino 5K runs, set for Saturdays, Feb. 1 and March 7.
The 20th annual Run for Russ will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Runners will pass by a memorial at Schaefer and 12th, honoring Officer Miller. Cost for the 5K race is $40, or $45 for the 10K race.
Groups of 5 or more will receive a $5 discount per person. Children 12 and younger can run for $15.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, pancake breakfast, water and snacks.
The 10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run will be 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Ayala Park.
Cost for the fun run is $10, $35 for the 5K run, and $40 for the 10K run if paid by Feb. 29. Cost rises by $5 after that date.
All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum.
Registration for all races will be taken at racewire.com.
Information: 334-3270.
Youth track meet signups continue
Signups for the City of Chino and City of Chino Hills youth track meets are still available.
Children born from 2005 to 2013 are eligible to compete.
Top athletes will advance to the Southern California Municipal Athletic Federation-Inland Valley Regional Track Meet, scheduled for this spring.
The City of Chino will host its meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Cost is $10 for Chino residents, $20 for non-residents.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Pre-registration is required.
Participants can register as an individual or as part of a school team.
For more information, visit teamsideline.com/chino or call 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city.
Cost is $13. Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13.
The athlete’s birth certificate is required at the time of registration, city officials said.
Participants can register as an indiviudal or with a school team. Check-in time is 8 a.m., followed by a parade of athletes at 8:45 a.m.
Field events will begin at 9 a.m., followed by running events at 10 a.m.
If there are weather concerns that day, participants and their families can call the City of Chino Hills’ Field Conditions Hotline at 364-2738 or 548-4942.
Information: chinohills.org/trackandfield.
