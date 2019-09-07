The Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
The Knights are the defending CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 champion and started the 2019 season with a 7-0 record.
